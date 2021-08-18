Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Jules Kounde asks Sevilla to negotiate a deal with the Blues, Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on French defender, and more - 18th August 2021

Chelsea are currently preparing for their weekend trip to the Emirates to face London rivals Arsenal. The game takes on added significance as new signing Romelu Lukaku could feature for the first time since returning to the club earlier this month.

Chelsea are also staying active in the transfer market. The Blues are hoping to add a central defender to their ranks before the end of the window. The London club are also keen to offload some players to streamline manager Thomas Tuchel's squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 18 August 2021.

Jules Kounde asks Sevilla to negotiate a deal with Chelsea

Jules Kounde wants to join Chelsea this summer

Jules Kounde has asked Sevilla to strike a deal with Chelsea as he looks to complete his move to Stamford Bridge, according to The Express via Jose Manuel Garcia.

The two sides have been locked in negotiations for weeks and not much progress has been made. The Premier League side tried to include Kurt Zouma in the deal, which further impacted negotiations.

Zouma refused to move to La Liga and Chelsea then turned their attention to securing the signature of Romelu Lukaku. The Blues were expected to return to the table for Kounde after the Belgian arrived at Stamford Bridge, but that has not happened.

The Frenchman is reportedly frustrated by the pace of negotiations and has asked Sevilla to agree a deal with the London side.

#Chelsea will decide whether or not they want to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this week.



[@FabrizioRomano via @SkySportsNews] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 16, 2021

It is not clear whether Chelsea still intend to make a move for Kounde. The emergence of Trevoh Chalobah could prompt Chelsea to shelve their plans for a new defender.

Tottenham Hotspur keeping tabs on French defender

Kurt Zouma has emerged on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Kurt Zouma, according to Sky Sports. Spurs have drawn up a list of targets, which includes the French defender.

Zouma’s time at Chelsea looks set to come to an end, with the Blues having already attempted to use him as a sweetener in a deal for Jules Kounde. The 26-year-old prefers to stay in London, with West Ham United also keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Tottenham want to sign centre-back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. (Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/X1oFZ0J1FW — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) August 17, 2021

Chelsea want £25m to part with Zouma, which, coupled with the player’s wage demands, has been a deal-breaker for the Hammers.

Juventus not interested in Chelsea star

Juventus are not interested in Tiemoue Bakayoko

Juventus are not interested in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to Inside Futbol via Sportitalia. The Chelsea midfielder has been linked with a move to Turin in recent days, with his future at Stamford Bridge hanging in the balance.

Bakayoko spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Napoli, and the Blues are desperate to offload him this summer.

Bakayoko’s current deal expires in 12 months and Chelsea are pushing to sell him now so they can avoid losing him for free in a year. However, neither Juventus nor Napoli are eager to sign the Frenchman. AC Milan are the only club who have expressed interest in him, but the Rossoneri have not yet submitted a bid.

