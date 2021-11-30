Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus join race for Blues star; AC Milan keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger, and more - 30th November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Hornets are 16th in the table, while The Blues are leading the pack after 13 games.

Meanwhile, Juventus have entered the race to sign a Chelsea defender. Elsewhere, AC Milan are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 30th November 2021.

Juventus join race for Chelsea's Andreas Christensen

Juventus have joined the race to sign Andreas Christensen.

Juventus have joined the race to sign Andreas Christensen, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current deal, but is yet to sign an extension. The Blues are eager to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but negotiations for a new deal have not progressed well thus far.

Christensen has come into his own since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. The Danish defender is one of the pillars of The Blues' backline that has been one of the best in Europe this season. The 25-year-old has proven his worth to the west London side, who are desperate to extend their association with the player.

The Chelsea defender's situation has alerted clubs around Europe, and Juventus have now entered the fray for Christensen.

The Bianconeri are preparing for mass changes next summer after a disappointing season so far. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are already in the twilight of their careers. The Serie A side might have to lay down succession plans for the two men, and they have their eyes on The Blues star.

To exacerbate matters, Matthijs de Ligt's future continues to hang in the balance. As such, Juventus' interest in Christensen is understandable. The Bianconeri are hoping to lap up the Danish star for free at the end of his current contract with Chelsea next summer.

AC Milan keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger.

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The German defender is another Chelsea player who is in the final year of his current deal. Rudiger has been indispensable to Thomas Tuchel since the former PSG manager's arrival at Stamford Bridge. However, The Blues defender will be a free agent next summer if he doesn't agree an extension.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Antonio Rudiger is happy and would 'love to stay' at #Chelsea , but the current contract offer on the table is 'still far from what's expected'.[via @FabrizioRomano Antonio Rudiger is happy and would 'love to stay' at #Chelsea, but the current contract offer on the table is 'still far from what's expected'. [via @FabrizioRomano]

The Rossoneri are eager to take Rudiger back to Serie A. Chelsea are yet to strike a deal with their prized asset despite prolonged negotiations. AC Milan could attempt to get into a pre-contract with the German in January if The Blues fail to extend his stay.

Lazio interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Lazio remain interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, but cannot afford his exorbitant salary.

Lazio remain interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, but cannot afford his exorbitant salary, according to We Aint Got No History via Calciomercato.

The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea since the arrival of Edouard Mendy. The 27-year-old is disillusioned with life with The Blues. and wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lazio want to reunite Kepa with former manager Maurizio Sarri. However, the Spaniard's €7 million annual salary is proving to be a deal-breaker for the Serie A side. Lazio were interested in Kepa this summer, but baulked at his salary.

Edited by Bhargav