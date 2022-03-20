Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus plotting move for Jorginho; Declan Rice advised to leave West Ham United, and more - 20 March 2022

Chelsea progressed to the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech summed up a comfortable night for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Meanwhile, Juventus are plotting a move for Blues midfielder Jorginho this summer. Elsewhere, Paul Merson has advised Declan Rice, a Blues target, to leave West Ham United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th March 2022:

Juventus plotting move for Jorginho

Jorginho (left) is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Juventus are eager to secure the services of Jorginho this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air. So Serie A giants Juventus are planning to take him back to Italy at the end of the season.

The Euro 2020 winner has been a regular in the Chelsea midfield since arriving at the club in 2018 from Napoli. The 30-year-old has managed to hold his own despite regular managerial changes at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian has worked into the good books of Thomas Tuchel too and is an integral part of the German manager’s plans. However, his current contract with the London side is set to expire next summer.

The Blues are in a precarious situation at the moment after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invasion. Chelsea are staring at uncertain times ahead and could endure a mass exodus this summer. Jorginho is among the players expected to leave.

The Bianconeri are eager to take advantage of the situation as they look to sign a holding midfielder this year. Juventus have their eyes on the Italian and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player.

The 30-year-old has been offered a four-year deal, with an annual salary of €6.5 million. The Bianconeri are planning to convince the Blues to part ways with their prized asset and remain confident of getting their man.

Declan Rice advised to leave West Ham United

Declan Rice could leave West Ham United this summer.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has advised Declan Rice to leave West Ham United. The Englishman has been outstanding for the Hammers in the last few years, and Chelsea are among his suitors.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Declan Rice vs Sevilla



63 passes

90% pass accuracy

1 key pass

7/9 accurate long balls

3/4 successful dribbles

3 tackles won

2 interceptions

1 clearance

1 blocked shot

1/1 aerial won

7/12 duels won



Captain, leader and midfield general. ⚒️ Declan Rice vs Sevilla63 passes90% pass accuracy1 key pass7/9 accurate long balls3/4 successful dribbles3 tackles won2 interceptions1 clearance1 blocked shot1/1 aerial won7/12 duels wonCaptain, leader and midfield general. ⚒️ https://t.co/an2svVHwFO

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Rice is desperate to play in the UEFA Champions League, which is unlikely to happen if he remains at West Ham.

"Declan Rice should strike while the iron's hot and leave West Ham this summer," said Merson. "He's taken his game to another level this season and is playing N'Golo Kante now, affecting things at both ends of the pitch," he added.

Merson continued:

"I'd be surprised if Declan Rice is playing for West Ham next season. They have completely punched above their weight for months. Where could he go? It depends on what happens at Chelsea and who buys the club. Manchester United would be a good move, but will they get in the Champions League? That's where Rice wants to play."

Rice has been a standout performer for West Ham. The Hammers captain has bagged 18 goal contributions (nine goals and as many assists) in nearly 200 appearances across competitions for the club.

Thomas Tuchel hints at Chelsea stay

Thomas Tuchel has hinted at a desire to stay at Stamford Bridge. The German manager's future is up in the air after sanctions were imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

Speaking after the FA Cup win, Tuchel remained optimistic of an end to Chelsea's woes. The German, who has been linked with Manchester United, said:

"I hope the process will go through as soon as possible to clear the situation. To give everybody a prospect of what it’s like after and to calm the situation down. Give everybody an outlook to the nearer future. To calm things down to know who we are dealing with and the situation we are dealing with."

The Blues manager continued:

"This is what we hope for. I think things will be pushed through as fast as possible and maybe we will see ourselves in a bit of a calmer situation."

Tuchel has delivered three titles in 14 months at Stamford Bridge. He has also taken the club to two finals. The Champions League holders are into the last eight of the competition.

