Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Juventus want £60-69 million plus Timo Werner for Dutch defender; West Ham United reject Blues' approach for Declan Rice, and more - June 26, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to invest in their squad after a disappointing season under manager Thomas Tuchel. The German faltered in the Premier League as well as the Champions League and also lost two Cup finals on penalties.

Meanwhile, Juventus want £60-69 million plus Timo Werner for a Dutch defender. Elsewhere, West Ham United have turned down an approach from the Blues for Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 26, 2022:

Juventus want £60-69 million plus Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt could be on the move this summer.

Juventus are willing to accept £60-69 million plus Timo Werner for the services of Matthijs de Ligt, according to Calciomercato via Football Talk. Chelsea are eager to bolster their defence ahead of the new season and have their eyes on the Dutch defender. De Ligt is ready to leave for a new challenge this year.

Tuchel needs urgent reinforcements in his backline this summer. The German has seen his defence depleted by the departure of Antonio Rudiger, who moved to Real Madrid on a Bosman move. Andreas Christensen is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent, with his current contract set to expire in less than a week.

There will be a glaring hole in the defence which Tuchel hopes to address by bringing in world-class reinforcements. De Ligt has emerged as an option for the German manager. The Dutch defender has endured mixed fortunes since joining the Bianconeri in 2019. However, his stock remains high, with Tuchel convinced De Ligt could be the solution to his defensive conundrum.

The Blues are currently locked in talks with Juventus over a possible move for the Dutchman. Chelsea want to explore the option of a player-plus-cash deal involving Timo Werner. The Serie A giants are willing to accept such an arrangement, but want £60-69 million in cash.

Their demands have unsettled the London giants, who are only willing to offer £25 million as part of the deal. However, fresh talks are planned ahead between the two parties to discuss the move.

West Ham United reject Chelsea’s approach for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is unlikely to leave West Ham United this summer.

West Ham United rejected an approach from Chelsea for Declan Rice, according to 90 Min.

The English midfielder is a long-term target for the Blues. Tuchel is looking to refurbish him midfield after a less than impressive season. With the future of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho up in the air, the German manager wants to bring in a world-class face to take control of his midfield.

Rice has consistently been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

Tuchel wants him at Stamford Bridge, and the club have established contact with the Hammers to enquire about the possibility of a move this summer. However, they have been informed that the Englishman is not for sale this year. West Ham want to build a team around Rice and are hoping to tie him down to a new contract soon.

Chelsea establish Raheem Sterling contact

Raheem Sterling has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have knocked on Raheem Sterling’s door in a bid to facilitate a move this summer, according to The Telegraph via The Hard Tackle. The Englishman’s future is up in the air, with his current contract set to run out next summer. Sterling could be offloaded this summer, so the Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel has reportedly approached the 27-year-old to convince him to make the move. Although Barcelona and Real Madrid also hold an interest in his signature, Sterling is willing to move to London. However, the Blues are yet to strike a deal with Manchester City, with the Cityzens likely to demand £50-60 million for his signature.

