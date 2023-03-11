Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool advised to sign Mason Mount; Bruno Guimaraes warned against joining Blues, and more - March 11, 2023

Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (March 11) in the Premier League. Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic found the back of the net to ease the pressure on embattled manager Graham Potter.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders has advised Liverpool to move for Mason Mount. Elsewhere, former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has warned Bruno Guimaraes against joining the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 11, 2023:

Liverpool advised to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at Anfield.

Dean Saunders reckons Liverpool should secure the signature of Mason Mount. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with Chelsea. and his future is up in the air.

The Blues are locked in talks to keep him at the club but have failed to reach a breakthrough. The 24-year-old has been backed to leave the London giants this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as cited by Caught Offside, Saunders said a midfield pairing of Jude Bellingham and Mount would benefit the Reds.

"Mason Mount, Liverpool should sign him – or Man United. I think his dad’s doing his contract, they can’t get it sorted, the door’s open. Imagine Liverpool had Bellingham and Mount in midfield? Two good players,” said Saunders.

He added:

“If you want to be up there competing, you’ve got to put your hand in your pocket. I think he should go to Liverpool. You can slot him in there sort of joining in with the front three, getting on the ball. He’s got a good football brain.”

Mount has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions for Chelsea this season.

Bruno Guimaraes warned against joining Chelsea

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Stuart Pearce has urged Bruno Guimaraes to stay at Newcastle United amid interest from Chelsea.

The Blues are expected to further invest in their squad and have been linked to the Brazilian recently. The 25-year-old has been outstanding since arriving at St. James' Park last year and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by The Chelsea Chronicles, Pearce said that Guimaraes has little reason to leave the Magpies.

"I would be very excited to be a Newcastle player now, especially if you’re Bruno. He’s at a club where the fanbase is brilliant; they absolutely love him to bits. He’s enjoying his football. He’s playing really good football. I wouldn’t see a necessity to even want to leave that football club if I were him because I would be excited by the challenge that is a growing process at Newcastle," said Pearce.

The Brazilian has appeared 26 times across competitions for Newcastle this season, registering four goals and three assists.

Graham Potter opens up on Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has failed to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter reckons Mykhaylo Mudryk needs more time to settle at Chelsea. The Ukrainian forward arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk in January, with the Blues pipping Arsenal for his signature. However, the 21-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations since his arrival in London.

Speaking to the press, Potter said that it's important for Mudryk to take a step back and rediscover his best form.

"Every player wants to play, and it’s important that players play to improve. I think that’s a fact. But at the same time, it’s not a straight road; it’s not just a play, and everything happens in a linear way. Sometimes you have to take a step away," said Potter.

He added:

"Sometimes you just need a bit of training time; you need a breather. Lots of factors. Hopefully, he can benefit from the time he’s had. It’s not easy for him to just arrive in the middle of pre-season for him and to come into a new country, new club, new league and just hit his absolute maximum level."

Potter added that it's unfair to judge Mudryk based on his transfer fee.

"It’s regardless of the fee, I know people will look at the fee, but it doesn’t change the situation he is in. So we’re positive about him. We’re positive about the future for him. But we need just to help them settle and help him understand what he needs to do to help us," said Potter.

Mudryk has appeared seven times across competitions for Chelsea since joining the club, registering his first assist for the club on Saturday against the Foxes.

