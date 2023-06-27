Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool backed to sign Moises Caicedo; Hakim Ziyech set to leave, and more - June 27, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign. The Blues have already roped in new manager Mauricio Pochettino to help get them back to the top.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been backed to win the race for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, who's a target for the London giants. Elsewhere, midfielder Hakim Ziyech is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 27, 2023:

Liverpool backed to sign Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Football commentator Ian Darke reckons Moises Caicedo would be a fabulous signing for Liverpool.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer despite signing a new deal few months ago. Chelsea are pushing to secure his services and have already initiated contact with the player.

Darke, though, told ESPN that the Reds could look to reunite Caicedo with former teammate Alexis Mac Allister at Anfield.

"He’s a fine player, isn’t he. He’s a versatile player as well. Not only is he strong and energetic. He can win the ball and use it in midfield. They even use him at right-back in a couple of games I saw towards the end of the season.

"I think, in this dream scenario we are occupying, he would be a great signing for Liverpool,” said Darke.

He continued:

“As I understand things, they are far from the only club that might be interested. Chelsea are pretty far up the queue for him as well – It would be a great move, for him. You would have the Brighton midfield, wouldn’t you?! Caicedo and Mac Allister re-united at Anfield.”

The Blues have identified Caicedo as a possible replacement for N'Golo Kante.

Hakim Ziyech set to leave

Hakim Ziyech is set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech is set to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan forward has endured a forgettable time at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax in 2020. However, his nightmare is set to come to an end this year, as he has agreed to move to the Middle East.

Chelsea were also eager to get the player off their books as they attempt to revamp their attack.

Ziyech has been in talks with Al Nassr regarding a move for a while, and a deal has now been agreed between all parties. The Moroccan will have his medicals soon and sign a contract till 2026.

Chelsea eyeing David Raya

David Raya has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have their eyes on David Raya this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish goalkeeper has caught the eye with Brentford in the recently concluded season and is a sought-after player this summer. The Blues want a replacement for Edouard Mendy, who left for Saudi Arabia, and have Raya on their wish list.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Manchester United are also interested in the Spaniard.

"Now that Spurs have moved on to another option, you begin to wonder how Raya will get out of Brentford. Man United have had an eye on him for a long time, so I can see how that might open up if (David) de Gea actually leaves," said Jones.

He continued:

"The De Gea situation really is bizarre. United are not in a good situation financially while they wait for the takeover and the idea of them having to buy a keeper on top of everything else they need really does seem unnecessary. You would think it makes more sense to just keep De Gea, even on a better paid deal, to see things through this transition."

Jones added that Raya could provide serious competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge.

"Anyway, beyond that, I also wonder about Chelsea in terms of Raya. Mendy is moving on. They need to bring someone else in, and while €40m is not cheap, it’s also not terrible for a club like this if they believe he can become the No.1.

"They will want Kepa to have some genuine competition next season and have four main options, of which he is one," said Jones.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is another option the London giants could consider this summer.

