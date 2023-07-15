Chelsea endured a nightmaish 2022-23 season. They finished 12th in the Premier League and ended the campaign without silverware.

Meanwhile, the London giants could face competition from Liverpool for the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the Blues are ready to let forward Callum Hudson-Odoi leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 15, 2023.

Liverpool eyeing Moises Caicedo

Chelsea could face competition from Liverpool for Moises Caicedo, according to Talksport.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for the Blues this summer, who are looking for a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman left Stamford Bridge to move to Saudi Arabia and Caicedo has been identified as his successor.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to add the 21-year-old to his roster, and the London giants are locked in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to facilitate a transfer.

With the player signing a new deal with the Seagulls earlier this summer, a move is likely to cost a fair amount. Chelsea are willing to pay a premium for their target, while Brighton are also ready to cash in on the player this summer.

However, Liverpool are now planning to enter the race for Caicedo. The Reds are planning a midfield revamp this summer and have already roped in Alexis Mac Allister from the Amex this summer.

With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also linked with an exit form Anfield, Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to move swiftly for Caicedo. Brighton will be delighted with the developments, as more competition for the Ecuadorian will help them extract a better transfer fee.

Chelsea willing to let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave

Chelsea are ready to let Callum Hudson-Odoi leave Stamford Bridge this summer, according to 90 Min.

The Blues are planning wholesome changes to the squad before the start of the new season, and Hudson-Odoi is surplus to requirements. The English forward spent last season on loan to Bayer Leverkusen but failed to make the most of his time in the Bundesliga.

He's no longer part of plans for the upcoming season, and the Blues have allowed him to talk to potential suitors to facilitate a move. Despite the 22-year-old’s recent struggles, his stock remains high.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are eyeing him with interest, while there’s also significant interest in his signature from abroad. The London giants would ideally likely him to leave permanently but are open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Romelu Lukaku likely to be tempted by Saudi Arabia offer

Romelu Lukaku has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Romelu Lukaku could have his head turned by a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Belgian striker is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea are ready to let him leave this summer for a fair price. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Inter Milan and has his heart set on a return to the San Siro.

However, the Nerazzurri have failed to submit a suitable offer on the table for Lukaku. There’s no dearth of interest in the Belgian at the moment, despite his recent struggles on the pitch. The player is also wanted in the Middle East, but he's reportedly not ready to give up on European football yet.

Jones told Give Me Sport that the Blues will be happy to sanction a deal to Saudi Arabia, where clubs aren’t afraid to spend the cash.

“I think we all know that Lukaku's main objective is to go back to Inter Milan. That's what he wants. But, on top of that offer, he's now got the fact that the Saudis keep coming back offering shed loads of money to go and take that challenge.

"I'm told, clearly, that Lukaku doesn't want to just move there at this stage. He is still ambitious, and he really does enjoy his life in Milan,” said Jones.

He continued:

“But, obviously, if the offers keep coming, your head's going to eventually turn. It is a key week for the Lukaku transfer, and Chelsea certainly would like the scenario cleaned up as quickly as possible.

"We've seen, already, that they do like giving players to the Saudis when they can because they know that they get top money."

The London giants have roped in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as they prepare for life without Lukaku.