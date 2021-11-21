Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool interested in Blues star; Mason Mount threatening to leave Stamford Bridge, and more - 21st November 2021

Chelsea got the better of Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic helped The Blues to a 3-0 victory over The Foxes.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a Chelsea star. Elsewhere, Mason Mount is threatening to cut ties with The Blues unless he is offered an improved contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 21st November 2021.

Liverpool are interested in Christian Pulisic, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The American attacker has struggled to live up to expectations at Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp has admired the Player for quite some time ,and wants him at Anfield next year. But prising him away from The Blues would be no walk in the park.

Pulisic arrived at Chelsea in 2019, and was expected to fill in the big boots of Eden Hazard. However, the American has struggled for consistency at Stamford Bridge. His form hasn't improved under Thomas Tuchel. Injuries have not helped his cause either. However, the 23-year-old has demonstrated time and again that he can be devastating when he's fit.

Pulisic caught the eye for The Blues against Leicester City this weekend. The American could get a prolonged run in the starting eleven if he can hold on to that form. However, should his struggles for game time at Chelsea continue, the 23-year-old could be forced to consider his future at the club. Liverpool are willing to offer Pulisic a chance at redemption.

The Reds are spoilt for choice in the attacking third. Klopp, though, is enticed by Pulisic's versatility. The American can play in multiple positions in attack. His current deal runs until 2024, giving Chelsea the upper hand in any negotiations. The Blues could let him leave if they can recoup the £54 million they paid for his services.

Mason Mount is threatening to leave Chelsea unless he is offered an improved contract, according to The Daily Star. The Englishman is a vital cog in manager Thomas Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge. Mount won the Player of the Year award last season.

However, the Englishman is one of the lowest earners at the club, with a weekly salary of £75,000. The Blues are willing to hand him a better contract, and have offered to raise his salary to £150,000 per week. But the Englishman feels he deserves more.

Thiago Silva could extend his stay at Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has been very impressive since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. The 37-year-old's current deal expires next summer, and The Blues are eager to hand him a new one.

Chelsea are set to initiate contract talks with Thiago Silva soon. Thomas Tuchel is happy with the Brazilian, and the club wants him to stay. The Brazilian is also willing to stay in Europe for another year. The 37-year-old has appeared 47 times across all competitions for the London side so far.

