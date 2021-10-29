Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool interested in Chelsea star; club eyeing January move for former player, and more - 29th October 2021

Chelsea travel to St. James' Park on Saturday to face Newcastle United. The Blues are on a roll in the Premier League, winning seven of their nine games so far. Thomas Tuchel's side are top of the table, and have no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a Chelsea star whose current contract expires next summer. Elsewhere, the Blues are eyeing a January move for a Real Madrid star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 29th October 2021

Liverpool interested in Antonio Rudiger

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Antonio Rudiger's situation at Chelsea, according to Eurosport.

The German defender is edging closer to the final six months of his current deal with the Blues. Thomas Tuchel is eager to keep his star defender at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger has been outstanding since the arrival of his countryman in London, and has been key in Chelsea's recent resurgence.

Chelsea want the German to stay, but the player is ready for a fresh challenge. Rudiger is not short of options either, with numerous clubs around Europe keen for his signature. Liverpool have now joined the race.

The Reds bolstered their backline by adding Ibrahima Konate to their roster. However, Klopp wants further reinforcements owing to Matip's injury woes, and is ready to raid the Blues for his countryman.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Liverpool are being 'kept up-to-date' regarding Antonio Rudiger's contractual situation at #Chelsea and could make a move to sign the free agent next summer.[via @Eurosport_UK Liverpool are being 'kept up-to-date' regarding Antonio Rudiger's contractual situation at #Chelsea and could make a move to sign the free agent next summer.[via @Eurosport_UK]

Chelsea would hate to lose the German to a direct rival. Replacing Rudiger is also expected to be costly, with the Blues already baulking at Sevilla's asking price for Jules Kounde. However, the London side may be powerless to stop the German from leaving unless they hand him a lucrative contract before the end of the season, which Rudiger desires.

Chelsea eyeing January move for Eden Hazard

Chelsea are plotting a move for Eden Hazard in January.

Chelsea are plotting a move for Eden Hazard in January, according to ESPN. The Blues were buoyed by Carlo Ancelotti's recent comments where he hinted that the Belgian had dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard has now been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, so a reunion with his former club could be on the cards.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Carlo Ancelotti says he prefers other players over Eden Hazard at the moment 👀 Carlo Ancelotti says he prefers other players over Eden Hazard at the moment 👀 https://t.co/1OpEfsQGT5

However, Chelsea are likely to face competition from Newcastle United for the Belgian. The Magpies are plotting a return to the Premier League elite after a change of ownership, and are ready to break the bank for Hazard next year.

Noni Madukele reveals he turned down chance to join Chelsea

Noni Madueke reportedly turned down an opportunity to join Chelsea.

Noni Madueke has revealed he turned down the chance to join Chelsea before arriving at PSV Eindhoven. Speaking to BBC, the English teenager revealed he was happy at the Dutch side.

“Chelsea, Manchester United, a lot of European clubs (made offers). I came here on time, and as soon as I came, I wanted to sign straight away. I knew going from Tottenham to United is pretty much the same thing."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"The reason I wanted to go was to progress quicker into the first team. PSV is a top European club. It made so much sense at the time, and it makes sense now," said Madueke.

Edited by Bhargav