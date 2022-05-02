Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Mason Mount; Barcelona edging closer to Cesar Azpilicueta, and more - 2 May 2022

Chelsea endured a shock defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League. A Richarlison goal just after half-time secured a vital win for the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Mason Mount. Elsewhere, Barcelona are increasingly confident of securing the signature of Cesar Azpilicueta.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 2nd May 2022:

Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Mason Mount

Mason Mount has enjoyed a steady rise at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Mason Mount, according to The Sun. The Englishman is one of Chelsea's most important players, but the club's ownership troubles have prevented them from offering him a new deal. His current situation has attracted attention from many potential suitors.

Mount rose through the ranks at the Blues, earning his debut in the 2019-20 season. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since then and is a vital cog in manager Thomas Tuchel's team. However, the Englishman is also among the club's lowest earners, reportedly earning £70,000 per week.

The Blues are unable to offer him a new deal till their new owner is on board. Liverpool and Manchester City are plotting to take advantage of the situation. Both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are long-term admirers of Mount, whose contract expires in 2024.

However, neither club are likely to invest in the 23-year-old this summer. If Chelsea fail to tie him down to a new deal before the end of the year, the Reds as well as the Cityzens could be interested.

Barcelona edging closer to Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are increasingly confident of securing the signature of Cesar Azpilicueta this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Blaugrana were previously hoping to sign the Spaniard on a Bosman move. However, Chelsea managed to trigger a one-year extension, causing a dent in the La Liga side's plans.

Despite recent developments, Barcelona remain interested in the veteran defender as they look to address their right-back position. The Blaugrana are planning to initiate talks with the Blues to facilitate a move ahead of the new season. There's an air of optimism at the Camp Nou about the deal going through.

Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea's recent performances

Thomas Tuchel is unimpressed by his team's recent performances. Chelsea's position in third place in the league is under threat after a run of one win and two defeats in their last four games.

Speaking after the loss at Everton, Tuchel said that the Blues have struggled with their concentration levels in recent games

"We hate to lose; we are responsible for it; it was our responsibility in Old Trafford to not have more. We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and top performances, and that is why we lost today. We have to be without mistakes, disciplined in your positions ,and don't make mistakes."

He continued:

"When you have that much possession, we did not play our best match but we were in control, and then we gave a goal away, and it kills the game for us because it is everything the opponent wants. It is a huge pattern in our season."

Tuchel concluded:

"We have now four matches in the last two weeks and one clean sheet; that needs to change. If we try to get away with okay performances, that is not good for us; we are a team that needs to be on the very top limit on every match basis. If we try to get away with okay, we lose games. We struggle with concentration and determination levels, and you see that in the last four matches."

Despite their recent slip-ups, the Blues are almost assured of a top-four finish, leading fourth-placed Arsenal by three points with four games to go.

