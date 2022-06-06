Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool want Christian Pulisic as Sadio Mane replacement; club receive blow in pursuit of PSG defender, and more - 5 June 2022

Chelsea are likely to use the summer to make amends after a less than impressive season. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be eager to make the necessary changes to his squad as he prepares to go all out for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool want Christian Pulisic as Sadio Mane's replacement. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5 June 2022:

Liverpool want Christian Pulisic as Sadio Mane replacement

Christian Pulisic is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool have identified Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The American has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer. The Reds are planning to take him to Anfield.

Pulisic joined the Blues in 2019 as a replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid. However, the 23-year-old has failed to live up to the billing at the club.

Story continues below ad

He has been in and out of the team since his arrival and has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel. The American has managed just eight goals from 38 appearances in the recently concluded campaign.

Tuchel endured a difficult time last season due to a faltering frontline and is planning massive chances to his attack this summer.

Pulisic is among the players likely to face the sack, with Tuchel scouting the market for an upgrade. Liverpool are plotting to make the most of the situation.

Story continues below ad

The Merseyside club are eager to bring in a replacement for Mane, who wants to leave this summer.

The Senegalese is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich, and the Reds want Pulisic to take his place in the team. Despite the American’s struggles at Stamford Bridge, there’s a belief at Anfield that he could regain his form under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Pulisic has the pace and quality to slot in seamlessly in the German manager’s fluid front three. Chelsea are likely to let him go for a suitable bid but could be wary of letting him join a direct rival.

Chelsea receive blow in Presnel Kimpembe pursuit

Presnel Kimpembe has no intention of leaving the Parc des Princes this summer.

Story continues below ad

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Presnel Kimpembe.

The Blues are targeting defensive reinforcements this summer to offset multiple departures from the squad.

Antonio Rudiger has already left, while Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta could also be on their way out. The London giants were hoping to rope in Kimpembe to help shore up their backline.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Kimpembé is waiting to receive a new contract proposal soon - it will be up to the new board. Presnel Kimpembé on his future: “I’m in love with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s key moment for my career - I will be in talks with the board about the project”.Kimpembé is waiting to receive a new contract proposal soon - it will be up to the new board. Presnel Kimpembé on his future: “I’m in love with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s key moment for my career - I will be in talks with the board about the project”. 🇫🇷 #PSGKimpembé is waiting to receive a new contract proposal soon - it will be up to the new board.

However, speaking recently, as relayed by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman expressed a desire to extend his stay with PSG.

Story continues below ad

“I’m in love with Paris Saint-Germain. It’s key moment for my career - I will be in talks with the board about the project” said Kimpembe.

Inter Milan handed opportunity to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Inter Milan have been handed the opportunity to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to Caught Offside via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 26-year-old has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI under Tuchel. The Englishman is frustrated by his lack of playing time and wants to leave in search of regular football.

Story continues below ad

The player has now been offered to the Nerazzurri for £17 million and is willing to play under Simone Inzaghi.

Loftus-Cheek has two years left on his contract and is unlikely to break into Tuchel’s plans next season. The Serie A giants are considering the offer and could submit a formal bid in due time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far