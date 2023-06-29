Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool wanted Mason Mount; Blues backed to sign Lautaro Martinez, and more - June 29, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad after a disastrous 2022-23 season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and failed to win any silverware.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were initially interested in Blues midfielder Mason Mount this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues have been backed to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 29, 2023:

Liverpool wanted Mason Mount

Mason Mount (right) is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Liverpool were interested in Mason Mount at the start of the summer, according to journalist Neil Jones.

The Chelsea midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this year. The 24-year-old's contract expires in 2024, but he doesn't want to sign an extension.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that the Reds are long-term admirers of the Englishman.

"While it might all be about Mason Mount and Manchester United now, I can confidently say that Liverpool were very interested in the Chelsea midfielder earlier this summer,” wrote Jones.

He continued:

“He’s actually a player who’s long been on Liverpool’s radar, going back to when he was playing at youth level, and there was a possibility that they could’ve signed him when he was about 16 or 17, but unfortunately it never materialised."

Jones said that Liverpool backed out from the race this summer because of Mount's price tag.

“There was, as I understand it, the genuine belief that there was a chance of signing Mount from Chelsea this summer, looking at his contract situation and the general state of Chelsea’s squad and the need for players to be sold this summer," wrote Jones.

He added:

"I’m told Liverpool felt they had a genuine chance of getting him, but it then became clear that the big issue would be that Chelsea were asking for a lot of money for a player with just a year left on his contract."

Jones also said that the Reds are unlikely to return for the 24-year-old this summer.

“I certainly don’t see Liverpool coming back in for Mount. I could be proven wrong, but if the asking price stays at over £50m, I just don’t see Liverpool being in the mix.

"I think it’s now down to United and Chelsea to find a compromise, and from what I’m hearing, it might not be too far away now anyway," wrote Jones.

Mount has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea backed to sign Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez could be on the move this summer.

Journalist Paul Brown had backed Chelsea to move for Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentinean striker has been in impressive form for Inter Milan in the recently concluded season. However, the Nerrazzurri could let him go this summer to address their financial woes.

The Blues have already signed Christophe Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this month. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said that Pochettino would love to have Martinez in his team.

"I think if Chelsea manage to generate enough money from sales, they will try and sign another striker. With (Christopher) Nkunku coming in, I think a lot of people thought he might be the striker, but I don't really feel that he's a striker," said Brown.

He continued:

"So it will be interesting because that would be potentially three new forwards and a whole new look to the frontline at Chelsea if they were to go for another striker after Jackson. But I think ideally Pochettino would love to have a proven guy like Lautaro come in."

The Argentinean registered 28 goals and 11 assists in 57 games for Inter in the 2022-23 season.

Harry Kane backed to join Blues

Harry Kane's future is the talk of the town.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has backed Harry Kane to move to Chelsea this summer. The 29-year-old's contract with Spurs expires in 2024, but he hasn't signed a new deal. He could be offloaded this year at the right price.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Bent said that Kane would love a reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

"I think he’d like to have gone to Manchester City (last summer), but that’s obviously off the table. I think he’d like to go to Chelsea, because of Pochettino," said Bent.

Bayern Munich have already failed with their initial offer for the Englishman this summer.

