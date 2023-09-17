Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City not eyeing Reece James; Blues not in race for Santiago Gimenez, and more - September 17, 2023

Chelsea travel to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (September 17) to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. The Blues desperately need a win against the Cherries to get their season back on track.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are not interested in new Blues captain Reece James. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in the race to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 17, 2023:

Manchester City not eyeing Reece James

Manchester City are not interested in Reece James, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Recent rumours suggest that the Premier League champions have set their sights on James to address their full-back conundrum. However, Romano has rubbished those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman is not looking to leave Chelsea at the moment.

"There were rumours circulating this week that Man City have an interest in Chelsea’s Reece James, and, to be honest, I’ve never heard anything about this transfer.

"There are no negotiations, no concrete talks or anything happening at the moment," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Also, James is now the new Chelsea captain, and he signed a long-term deal one year ago therefore, the situation is very quiet around him as Man City have never opened talks over a deal for James."

James is currently out with an injury.

Chelsea not in race for Santiago Gimenez

Chelsea are not in the race to sign Santiago Gimenez, according to journalist Fernando Palomo.

The Mexican striker has been on a roll with Feyenoord and has turned heads at Stamford Bridge. New boss Mauricio Pochettino remains keen to add a proper No. 9 to his setup, and Gimenez has apparently emerged as an option. The 23-year-old enjoyed a brilliant 2022-23 season with the Dutch side, helping them to the Eredivisie title.

He has started the new campaign on a similar note, registering six goals in five games. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, with clubs across the continent monitoring him with interest.

Recent reports have added the Blues to the list of his suitors. However, Palomo has questioned those claims, as cited by The Hard Tackle, adding that he's more likely to be destined to Real Madrid.

"This is a question that I am not going to explain to you, nor am I going to tell you the story. And the fact is that a Mexican has a good trick and they want to sell him to Real Madrid. And that’s what happened with Santi Gimenez," said Palomo.

The Mexican could be a replacement for Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino talk led to Raheem Sterling improvement

Raheem Sterling has grown in stature recently at Stamford Bridge.

A recent conversation with Mauricio Pochettino has helped Raheem Sterling regain his form for Chelsea, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer and was not selected in Gareth Southgate's squad for the recent internationals.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Sterling could force his way into the Three Lions manager's plans by continuing his recent form.

"If Sterling continues to shine for Chelsea, and he's made a very positive start to the season on an individual level, then there's no reason why Southgate won't bring him back into the fold," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that Pochettino has helped the Englishman identify areas of his game that need improvements.

"I can understand why Southgate went in the direction of other players, because Sterling hadn't found that consistency or goalscoring form at Chelsea last season.

"He's looked a lot sharper, a lot hungrier. He's changed his diet. He's changed his approach as well to be more aggressive, more direct more front-foot," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That came off the back of a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. So I think that the fact that Sterling wasn't in the England squad definitely gives him motivation to keep performing and being integral for Chelsea to try and get back in ahead of Euro 2024, and that that can only benefit Chelsea."

Sterling has been an omnipresent figure in the Premier League for the Blues this season.