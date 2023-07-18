Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Marseille eyeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Blues unlikely to sign Neymar, and more - July 18, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season and are planning to use the summer to revamp their squad. The Blues have roped in Mauricio Pochettino to get them back among the creme de la creme of European football.

Meanwhile, Marseille are in talks to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, the Blues are unlikely to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 18, 2023:

Marseille eyeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are locked in talks with Marseille for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Athletic.

The Gabon international has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer. The 34-year-old failed to impress in the 2022-23 season, dropping down the pecking order.

The Blues are keen to see the last of him this summer, and Marseille are ready to take the player off their hands. The two clubs are engaged in talks to facilitate a deal, but the Ligue 1 giants are put off by the player’s exorbitant wages.

Aubameyang was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, but nothing has come of it yet. The London giants are hoping to secure a transfer fee for the 34-year-old.

Chelsea unlikely to sign Neymar this summer

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Neymar this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian forward remains heavily linked with a departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Blues are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and could be tempted to move for Neymar right now.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the London giants have altered their transfer strategy this summer.

“Boehly has a slight fascination with celebrities. We saw that when he became indulged in the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but Chelsea have changed their policy since then,” said Jones.

He continued:

“They are having to repair the damage of previous years, and at a time when they are moving 10 players out of the club, it does not make much sense to then shatter the wage bill and change the vibe of the dressing room by bringing Neymar in.

"Neymar would add experience to this side, but, honestly, this is just not one that I see happening unless the finances around it somehow change.”

Jones added that Chelsea have their eyes on Lyon’s Rayan Cherki and AC Milan custodian Mike Maignan.

“If we are to look at Chelsea’s transfer activity in terms of a creator then Rayan Cherki from Lyon is probably the one. Quite a bit of work has gone into it, and, really, it’s just a case of whether they go for him now or in 2024. Another situation I am expecting to become interesting and more urgent is on the goalkeeper scene,” said Jones.

Jones continued:

“Let’s see how Kepa Arrizabalaga does in these first days of Pochettino, but I would say quite a few people around Cobham are still not wholly convinced that he is the long-term number-one under the new boss.

"The links with Mike Maignan are back, and there have definitely been conversations around that potential move so I would not lose sight of that.”

Pochettino is also likely to sign another No. 9 this summer.

Romelu Lukaku advised against Saudi Arabia move

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Romelu Lukaku has the quality to play for a Premier League club.

The Belgian striker is desperate to leave Chelsea this summer, amid interest from Juventus. However, the 30-year-old is also wanted at Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore urged Lukaku to turn down a move to the Middle East.

“I have seen that Saudi Arabian clubs have been linked to Lukaku, but I think he is still a Premier League quality player, and he is someone I like a lot.

"If he moves to Saudi Arabia, I think that would be the one where I shrug my shoulders and go ‘damn!’, as the Belgium international still has many good seasons left in Europe,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Should the striker move to the Middle East, for me, that would be the most disappointing out of all the players that have made the move so far.”

Inter Milan previously wanted the Belgian but have moved on from the player.