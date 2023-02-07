Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mateo Kovacic considering future; Blues advised to sign Napoli striker, and more - February 7, 2023

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League after 21 games. Graham Potter's team next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday (February 11) in the league.

Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic is considering his future at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison has advised the Blues to sign a Napoli forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 7, 2023:

Mateo Kovacic considering future

Mateo Kovacic’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Mateo Kovacic is considering his future at Chelsea, according to Simon Phillips. The Croatian midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues and could be allowed to leave this summer.

The London giants have invested heavily in midfield this season, breaking the British transfer record to rope in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

PFF FC @PFF_FC



#CFC Mateo Kovacic has been the Premier League's most progressive passer this season Mateo Kovacic has been the Premier League's most progressive passer this season 🎯#CFC 🔵 https://t.co/e1Gff1Dw0E

Potter is expected to continue his spending spree at the end of the season, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo among the players reportedly on his radar.

The situation is likely to force Kovacic out the door, with the player no longer a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the 28-year-old has been considering his next move for a while.

“I’ve been hearing, and I’ve been reporting for months now that Kovacic has been considering his next move. With his contract running down, I don’t expect that to change,” said Phillips.

Kovacic has played 22 games for Chelsea this season across competitions, registering one goal and an assist.

Chelsea advised to sign Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is expected to be on the move this summer.

Clinton Morrison has advised Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigerian forward has been on a roll with Napoli this season, helping the club stay atop the Serie A standings. The Blues have invested heavily in the squad this season, putting extra efforts into adding more bite to their attack.

433 @433 Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm

Victor Osimhen: 258 cm



's all-time jumping record has been broken Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cmVictor Osimhen: 258 cm @SerieA 's all-time jumping record has been broken ✈️ Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm✈️ Victor Osimhen: 258 cm@SerieA's all-time jumping record has been broken ✅ https://t.co/Qf7C8iU3tD

However, Potter has had to utilise Kai Havertz in the No. 9 role, owing to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form. Speaking to Sky Sports News, as cited by HITC, Morrison said that Osimhen would suit the London giants.

"They spent all that money, and they don’t have a natural number nine that can put the ball in the net. Victor Osimhen, the boy at Napoli, I do like. I think there are a lot of big clubs watching him. I think he could suit Chelsea,” said Morrison.

The 21-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Serie A side this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up four.

Stan Collymore tips Blues to sign Kaoru Mitoma

Kaoru Mitoma has gone from strength to strength at the Amex this season.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Chelsea could be eyeing a move for Kaoru Mitoma this summer.

The Japanese winger has exploded into the scene with Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has become one of the club’s most important players. He has helped address the departure of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, generating interest in his services from clubs around the continent.

Albion Analytics @AlbionAnalytics



1,148 mins across 20 appearances

74% pass accuracy in final third

63 dribbles with 46% success

2 assist from 16 key passes (3.77xA)

7 goals from 23 shots (2.43xG)

127 mins per goal/assist



Outrageous.



#BHAFC Kaoru Mitoma for Brighton this season - all competitions:1,148 mins across 20 appearances74% pass accuracy in final third63 dribbles with 46% success2 assist from 16 key passes (3.77xA)7 goals from 23 shots (2.43xG)127 mins per goal/assistOutrageous. Kaoru Mitoma for Brighton this season - all competitions:1,148 mins across 20 appearances74% pass accuracy in final third63 dribbles with 46% success2 assist from 16 key passes (3.77xA)7 goals from 23 shots (2.43xG)127 mins per goal/assistOutrageous. 🇯🇵 #BHAFC https://t.co/OVoUbV15Ov

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore heaped praise on Mitoma and backed him to leave for a big club this summer.

"He’s settled in really well and appears to have replaced Leandro Trossard seamlessly. Obviously, his ability is there for all to see, so I’d be amazed if, come the end of the season, some of the bigger teams weren’t making offers for him,” said Collymore.

He added:

"He isn’t going to command a huge fee. He’ll have two years left on his deal, and he was bought for virtually nothing, around £3m, so from a commercial point of view, even a £30m offer, which would be over a 500 per cent return on investment in just 12 months, would be too good (for Brighton) to turn down. And, as we all know, that kind of deal is something Chelsea’s new owner would lick his lips at.”

Mitoma has amassed seven goals and two assists from 20 games across competitions this season for the Seagulls.

Poll : 0 votes