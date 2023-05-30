Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as Blues manager; Billy Gilmour opens up on departure, and more - May 30, 2023

Chelsea are looking to ignite a new era at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean manager will be tasked with arresting the downward slide from the recently concluded season and take the Blues back to the top.

Meanwhile, the London giants have confirmed the appointment of Pochettino as their new manager. Elsewhere, Billy Gilmour has opened up on his departure from Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 30, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as Chelsea manager

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. The Argentinean was heavily linked with the vacant seat at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. The Blues were looking for Graham Potter's replacement for a while and have zeroed in on Pochettino.

The Argentinean hasn't taken up a job since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. Pochettino has previously enjoyed an impressive run with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

He will hope to reach higher skies with Chelsea now. The Argentinean has signed a two-year contract with an option of an additional year and will take charge of the club on July 1.

Billy Gilmour opens up on departure

Billy Gilmour moved to Brighton last summer.

Billy Gilmour has said that he wanted to continue his association with Chelsea before leaving last year.

The Scottish midfielder rose through the ranks with the Blues and was tipped for a great future. However, he departed Stamford Bridge last summer to join Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions this season for the Seagulls, registering two assists.

Speaking recently, as cited by Chelsea News, Gilmour said that he left, as he wanted to settle down with one team.

"After my (Norwich) loan, I still wanted to be at Chelsea, to be a part of their first-team plans, but quite quickly in pre-season I knew that wasn’t going to be the case. But I didn’t want to go out on loan again. I wanted to find a home, to play for a team and be settled," said Gilmour.

He continued:

“I had other clubs interested, but once I knew of Brighton’s interest, it was a pretty straightforward decision for me to make. I haven’t looked back since. Now I just want to play more games and keep progressing.”

With Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister likely to leave this summer, Gilmour could secure more game time at the Amex next season.

Frank Lampard says mass exodus needed at Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard had a disappointing caretaker reign at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard reckons many first-team squad members at Chelsea are not up to the standards required in the Premier League.

The English manager endured a torrid time after taking charge as caretaker manager following Graham Potter's departure. Lampard registered just one win in 11 games in charge across competitions, losing eight, including the first six.

After the weekend's draw against Newcastle United, Lampard said that the summer will be a good opportunity to streamline the squad.

"I think some have been mindful of that for a while, and it’s been part of the problem. It’s hard to compete in this league or at this level if some players are in that middle ground and too many are. That’s been a thing," said Lampard.

He continued:

"Maybe getting to the end of it is a good thing. Whoever is emotional or has their eye on somewhere else or whether the club want them to leave or they want to leave. Now we get to the bottom of it quickly.”

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to assess his squad in the coming weeks before deciding his next move.

