Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino tipped to succeed; Blues willing to offer €80 million for Moises Caicedo, and more - May 15, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday (May 21) in the Premier League. The Cityzens will win the league with a win.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has been backed to succeed at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues are ready to offer €80 million for Moises Caicedo. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 15, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino tipped to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Mauricio Pochettino will have a job on his hands at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Darren Lewis reckons Mauricio Pochettino would be a hit at Chelsea. The Argentinean manager is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge after lengthy negotiations. This will be Pochettino’s first assignment since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Lewis said that Pochettino could help the London giants become a Premier League superpower.

“I think the ownership of Chelsea may have taken a bit of stick, but I actually think they’ll start to get a lot of credit as time goes on because this is an outstanding signing. Not good, not great, an outstanding signing. I covered Pochettino’s Tottenham. I saw the way he worked alongside Jesus Perez, his trusted lieutenant, if you like," said Lewis.

He continued:

“They like to work with young players. They like to establish a culture of respect, to hard work and buying into the values of the football club. They are a partnership that gets the best out of players that want to work for them. And that’s what we’ll see. All of that is predicated on if he and Jesus are allowed to do the job. If they do that, they could be a superpower in the Premier League.”

Pochettino showed an affinity towards youth during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. He could look to implement the same formula with the Blues.

Chelsea offering €80 million for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to offer €80 million for the signature of Moises Caicedo, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. He was heavily linked with a move away from the Amex in January, but the Seagulls convinced the 21-year-old to sign a new deal.

However, Caicedo continues to be linked with a move ahead of the summer, with the Blues among clubs hot on his heels. The London giants are looking for a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, and the Ecuadorian fits the bill. Chelsea are willing to break the bank for the 21-year-old, but prising him away from Brighton could be a tough task.

The Seagulls are known to be tough negotiators and hold all the cards in talks for Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is also wanted by Arsenal, who failed to sign him in January.

Blues planning to step up Mason Mount talks

Mason Mount’s future remains up in the air.

Chelsea are planning to accelerate their efforts to extend Mason Mount’s stay at the club, according to 90 Min.

The Blues took a break in talks with the Englishman to focus on securing the services of Pochettino. With the Argentinean set to take over from Frank Lampard this summer, the London giants have turned their attention back to Mount.

The 24-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of next season, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Blues remain keen to keep Mount amid interest from Liverpool, but talks haven’t reached a fruitful end.

The club reckons Pochettino’s arrival would convince the 24-year-old to put pen to paper on a new deal. However, if he continues to stall an extension, the London giants could cash in on Mount this summer.

