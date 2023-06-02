Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Federico Valverde; Denis Zakaria set to leave, and more - June 2, 2023

Chelsea are expected to further invest in the squad this summer, following a less than impressive season. The Blues finished 12th in the league despite spending more than £600 million.

Meanwhile, new manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, midfielder Denis Zakaria will leave the London giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 2, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino wants Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Federico Valverde this summer, according to SPORT via The Chelsea Chronicles.

The Argentinean manager is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues have endured a tough 2022-23 season, and changes are likely before the start of the new campaign.

Pochettino is expected to get the London giants back on track next season and will look to reinforce the squad over the summer. One area he reportedly want to improve is the midfield, and he has already identified Valverde as the ideal fit for his tactics. The Uruguayan midfielder has gone from strength to strength at Real Madrid in recent seasons.

Valverde has been in fine form this season, too, amassing 12 goals and seven assists in 56 appearances across competitions. However, the player’s position in the starting XI could come under threat following the impending arrival of Jude Bellingham. The Englishman is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and the La Liga giants are leading the race for his signature.

The situation has raised doubts over Valverde’s future, and Chelsea are eager to take advantage. Pochettino is impressive by the 24-year-old and wants him in the squad next season. However, prising him away from the Santiago Bernabeu could be a costly affair. The Blues are expected to offer £85 million for Valverde, but it might not be enough to convince Real Madrid.

It was previously believed that Los Blancos consider the 24-year-old as an untouchable member of the squad and will reject any advances for the player. However, Bellingham’s arrival could alter their stance.

Denis Zakaria set to leave Chelsea

Denis Zakaria’s time at Stamford Bridge has come to an end.

Denis Zakaria has hinted that he has failed to secure a permanent stay at Chelsea.

The Swiss midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge from Juventus last summer on a year-long loan deal. However, Zakaria has failed to live up to expectations, dropping down the pecking order. The 26-year-old has struggled for opportunities, registering just 13 appearances and scoring once.

The London giants have an option to sign him permanently this summer. However, they have opted against triggering the clause on Pochettino’s beherst. The Argentinean is planning to make multiple changes to the squad, and Zakaria is among the players to face the axe.

The Swiss international recently took to social media to thank fans for their support, which could be his farewell message.

“It's been a tough time, but you guys always had my back. Thanks to everyone who's been supporting me! Let's focus on the beautiful memories,” wrote Zakaria.

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher are among the other midfielders likely to be offloaded this summer.

Manchester United want to include Harry Maguire in Mason Mount deal

Mason Mount could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are ready to add Harry Maguire to their offer for Mason Mount, according to The Sun.

Mount’s contract with Chelsea expires in just over a year, but he hasn’t signed a new deal. The Red Devils are working to secure his signature before the start of the new campaign.

However, Manchester United are struggling to match the London giants’ £70 million valuation of the 24-year-old. The Red Devils have now decided to include Maguire in their offer to sweeten the deal. The English defender’s future at Old Trafford hangs on the balance. The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and could be allowed to leave at the end of the season.

United value Maguire at £30 million and are hoping that his inclusion can convince the Blues to part ways with Mount. Mauricio Pochettino has previously had his eyes on the 30-year-old defender and could be tempted to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

