Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Marc Cucurella stay; Blues want €40 million for Romelu Lukaku, and more - November 22, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 12 games, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City (28). The Blues next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday (November 25).

Meanwhile, new boss Mauricio Pochettino wants full-back Marc Cucurella to stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London giants have a €40 million unofficial release clause for on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 22, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino wants Marc Cucurella stay

Marc Cucurella has done well in recent games.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge, according to Football Insider.

The player was eyed by Manchester United on loan this summer following the injury to Luke Shaw. Chelsea were willing to let the Spaniard leave, as he wasn't considered part of Pochettino's plans. The Red Devils eventually signed Sergio Reguilon on a temporary move from Tottenham Hotspur, leaving Cucurella in a spot of bother.

However, the player has worked hard to turn the situation around at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old has forced his way back into the team, appearing in the Blues' last nine games across competitions, starting eight.

He has operated at left-back as well as right-back and forced a change of heart. Pochettino is pleased with his efforts and doesnt want to let Cucurella go any time soon.

Chelsea want €40 million for Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku moved to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Chelsea are willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave the club for €40 million, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian forward has been an enigma at Stamford Bridge during his second stint at the club. After spending last season on loan with Inter Milan, Lukaku joined AS Roma this summer on another temporary move.

He has done a decent job at the Stadio Olimpico, amassing nine goals in 14 games across competitions. However, the 30-year-old's form hasn't been enough to convince Pochettino, who is ready to let him go.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Lukaku's unofficial release clause could be accessed by all clubs:

"From what I’m told, Romelu Lukaku has something like a release clause, but not a proper release clause," said Romano.

He continued:

"There is a gentleman’s agreement between the player’s agents and Chelsea, because they don’t want a situation like a few months ago in the summer transfer window when they had to negotiate with Juventus, then with Inter, then with Roma – it was a very complicated summer for Chelsea around the Lukaku story, and so there is now a possibility for him to leave for €40m – and that’s not just for Roma, that’s for any club."

Romano also added that Roma haven't made a decision regarding a permanent move for Lukaku.

“From what I’m told, Roma still have no clarity on what will happen next season with some key figures, such as manager Jose Mourinho and director Tiago Pinto – it’s therefore too early for Roma to decide if they can pay that money for Lukaku. We’ll have to see around March/April when things will become more clear," said Romano.

The Belgian's contract with the Blues expires in 2026.

Trevoh Chalobah certain to leave in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Trevoh Chalobah is certain to leave Chelsea in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is recovering from a thigh problem and hasn't featured for the club this season. The player was heavily linked with Bayern Munich in the summer, but a move collapsed.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants want to bring in a new defender in 2024.

"In terms of centre-backs, I expect Chelsea to sell Trevoh Chalobah. It seems 99% likely because he wants to play football.

"Chelsea also believe that the best plan is to part ways in January. I have no update on clubs pursuing him yet. It’s no longer a concrete negotiation with Bayern after a deal collapsed back in August," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I would then expect Chelsea to try to bring in a new centre-back. They are exploring options on the market, but there is still nothing decided. They are still assessing options, but it’s certainly a position they want to cover in 2024.”

Nottingham Forest failed to sign the player in the summer, according to The Daily Mail.