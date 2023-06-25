Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Raphinha; Lautaro Martinez willing to join Blues, and more - June 25, 2023

Chelsea are working to hand Mauricio Pochettino a squad capable of winning trophies. The Argentinean manager is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of next month.

Meanwhile, Pochettino wants the Blues to sign Barcelona midfielder Raphinha this summer. Elsewhere, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez is open to joining the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 25, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino wants Raphinha

Raphinha could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to target Raphinha this summer, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian forward enjoyed a decent season with Barcelona after moving to the Camp Nou last summer from Leeds United. The 26-year-old registered ten goals and 12 assists in 50 games across competitions in the recently concluded campaign.

However, his future remains up in the air, with the Blaugrana ready to offload players to address their financial issues. Pochettino sees the situation as an opportunity and wants to bring Raphinha to Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean manager is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old, who could add another dimension to the Blues attack.

The north London side are refurbishing their frontline following their woeful recent performances. Raphinha’s arrival could be a huge boost to their plans. Barcelona are likely to let him go for €60 million.

Lautaro Martinez willing to join Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez could be on the move this summer.

Lautaro Martinez is willing to move to Stamford Bridge should an offer arrive, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentinean striker has gone from strength to strength since moving to Inter Milan, emerging as one of the top strikers in the continent. Chelsea are looking for a new No. 9 this summer following the struggles of their attack in the recently concluded campaign.

Martinez has emerged as an option, and the Nerazzurri could be willing to let him leave for a fair price to address their finances. Jones told Give Me Sport that the Argentinean would be a good fit at Stamford Bridge

“So far there has been no move for Lautaro from anyone. But at Chelsea there is still a feeling that even if they sign Nicolas Jackson, there will be one more name to come up top.

"Losing (Kai) Havertz and probably (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang and (Romelu) Lukaku means a spot opens up in that frontline, and it’ll be interesting to see if they really trust (Armando) Broja or if they go for that star power,” said Jones.

He continued:

"Lautaro would be a good option in that sense, given his history of playing at the very top level with Inter Milan and Argentina. He has a decent record of getting to the 20-goal mark and he’s gettable in this window. He would definitely be open to moving to the Premier League from what my contacts say."

The Blues have already roped in Christopher Nkunku this summer

Blues preparing Moises Caicedo offer

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing to submit an offer for Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues remain keen for upgrades in the middle of the park, with N’Golo Kante off to Saudi Arabia and Mateo Kovacic close to joining Manchester City. The London giants have identified Caicedo as an option to build the next generation midfield at Stamford Bridge.

The Ecuadorian signed a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year but could still leave the club this summer. Romano told Give Me Sport that negotiating with the Seagull won't be an easy affair.

“It's now about reaching an agreement with Brighton. We know how tough it is to negotiate with Brighton, especially when you want to get their best player, so the conversation is not going to be easy.

"But Chelsea will be there. Chelsea will bid because they want Moises Caicedo, so I'm sure that this is going to be a hot topic in the next days,” said Romano.

Arsenal had their eyes on Caicedo in January and could return for the player this summer.

