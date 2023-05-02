Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Mauricio Pochettino wants Sadio Mane; Blues offered chance to sign Paulo Dybala, and more - May 2, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to travel to the Emirates on Tuesday (May 2) to face Arsenal in the Premier League. Frank Lampard's team are 12th in the league with six games left.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino, the reported incoming manager, wants Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues have been offered the opportunity to secure the services of AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 2, 2023:

Mauricio Pochettino wants Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Sadio Mane this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Senegalese forward left Liverpool last summer at the end of his contract and joined Bayern Munich as a free agent. However, he has endured mixed times at the Allianz Arena. The 31-year-old has 12 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

The Blues are expected to upgrade their unimpressive attack this summer, and Pochettino has set his sights on Mane. The Argentinean manager, who's a big admirer of the Senegalese forward, is set to take charge at Stamford Bridge. The London giants are likely to grant him his wish, and a move could materialise, as the Bavarians are ready to let Mane go.

Chelsea could sign the 31-year-old if they are willing to offer £30 million.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala this summer, according to 90 Min. The Argentinean attacker joined AS Roma from Juventus last summer and has been a hit at the Stadio Olimpico. The 29-year-old has scored 16 goals and set up eight more in 34 games across competitions for the Serie A side.

However, Dybala's contract has two release clauses that will come into effect this summer. There's a €20 million release clause for Serie A clubs and a €12 million one that could be activated by clubs outside Italy. The player's entourage has already informed the Blues about the option to facilitate a move.

Apart from the London giants, the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been notified. Chelsea haven't turned down the offer yet as they prepare for an important summer ahead. However, there's a belief that Dybala doesn't prefer a move to the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling admits his form is not good enough

Raheem Sterling (left) has blown hot and cold since arriving at Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling has said that Chelsea's recent performances have not been up to the mark.

The Blues have lost their last five games across competitions and are without a win since beating Leicester City in early March. Frank Lampard's arrival as caretaker manager at the start of April has had no improvements in their fortunes.

Speaking to Sun Sports, Sterling was also critical of his own performances.

"Performances haven’t been at the level they should, mine included. I haven’t been anywhere near my usual level. We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry. There are times when we finish a game. you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can’t understand what has just happened," said Sterling.

The English forward said that the players remain determined to turn things around quickly.

"As a club, we’re trying to get it right, and we will. It’ll take time, but that doesn’t mean we accept it. We’re much bigger than this, and we have to get the next couple of months right and get back to the level we should be at," said Sterling.

He continued:

"We want the results and winning trophies to be the main attraction for the football club, like it has been for so many years. That’s why I came here, because of the rich history and with the new owners and new direction."

Sterling joined the London giants from Manchester City last summer and insists he has no regrets about the move.

“I have no regrets at all. It’s a challenge I will overcome. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week," said Sterling.

Chelsea next face Arsenal on Tuesday night, a game both sides cannot afford to lose.

Poll : 0 votes