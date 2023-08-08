Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo eager to join Blues; Mauricio Pochettino wants 4 more additions, and more - August 8, 2023

Chelsea are busy rebuilding their squad after an underwhelming 2022-23 season, where they finished 12th in the Premier League and ended without any silverware.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is eager to arrive at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to make four more signings before the end of the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Moises Caicedo eager to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo is desperate to join Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is wanted at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues have had three offers turned down by Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old signed a new deal with the club earlier this year, giving the Seagulls the upper hand in negotiations.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants need to submit an improved offer of more than £80 million to sign Caicedo.

"Being out of Brighton’s squad for their most recent pre-season friendly is already an important message from Moises Caicedo,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He wants to leave, and he wants the move to Chelsea. We will see where we go from this point. But for sure, Caicedo wants to move, Chelsea know that Brighton won’t accept £80 million even if the midfielder is acting in a strong way, so it is now up to Chelsea – a new bid is expected."

Caicedo could hit it off with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Pochettino’s midfield next season.

Mauricio Pochettino wants four more additions

Dusan Vlahovic could arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning to add four new faces to his roster before the end of the summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of last month and is working to improve his squad ahead of the new season. Chelsea have strengthened all around the pitch, but their summer transfer business is not complete yet.

Caicedo remains the priority target, but talks with Brighton haven’t reached a conclusive end. Pochettino also has his eyes on midfielder Tyler Adams, who was quite impressive for Leeds United last season.

A new striker also remains at the top of the Argentinean manager’s agenda. The Blues are in talks with Juventus over a deal for Dusan Vlahovic that would see Romelu Lukaku arrive at Turin.

Winger Michael Olise has been identified as a target this summer as well, thanks to his recent rise with Crystal Palace. However, the London giants are likely to face competition from Manchester City for his services.

Tyler Adams wants game time assurances at Stamford Bridge

Tyler Adams is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Tyler Adams will need assurances of regular playing time to join Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Blues are looking to upgrade their midfield this year, following the departures of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Adams has been identified as an option and could be available on a cut-price deal following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the American would not want a repeat of Christian Pulisic’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

"Staying at Leeds might be of appeal, but Chelsea is quite an interesting one because he'll have seen Christian Pulisic's lack of game-time there. He is that kind of character that would only consider Chelsea if he thought he was going to get regular game time," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"He will not get sucked into a large squad and then find that his minutes are diminished. He's just that type of footballer who is itching to play and itching to lead, which is exactly what Chelsea are looking for, but he would have to buy into that project if Chelsea choose to proceed."

Jacobs added that Adams could be a budget-friendly alternative to Caicedo.

"They haven't made any offers yet. But he is there on that list of possibilities, and, obviously, compared to Caicedo, he would be a budget option," said Jacobs.

Adams reportedly has a release clause in his contract, which the London giants are looking to exercise.