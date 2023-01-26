Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo wants to join Blues; club working to extend Thiago Silva stay, and more - January 26, 2023

Chelsea remain determined to strengthen their squad before the end of the month. Graham Potter’s team are tenth in the Premier League after 20 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Moises Caicedo wants to move to Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues are working to tie Thiago Silva down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 26, 2023:

Moises Caicedo wants to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo wants to join Chelsea, according to Ben Jacobs. The Ecuadorian midfielder is a target for Potter this month, but the Blues have failed to strike a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion yet. The English manager wants to upgrade his options at the centre of the park, with N’Golo Kante and Jorginho staring at an uncertain future.

Potter has turned to Caicedo as he seeks stability in midfield. Sharing the news on Twitter, Jacobs said that the London giants are still in the race for the 21-year-old.

“Chelsea haven’t given up on Moises Caicedo. Brighton have had an offer rejected for Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara. If they sign him, there’s a feeling Caicedo could yet leave. An offer of £75m+ (or one with a strong structure for less) would still give Brighton a serious decision to make, especially with Caicedo extremely keen on the move,” wrote Jacobs.

He added that Caicedo prefers a move to Stamford Bridge in January.

“He’s very humble & focused, so he will not force a transfer like Wesley Fofana, but he’d love a January move to Chelsea. It's important to also note: £75m is an extremely high number, hence why Chelsea came in much lower. The initial fee for Aurelien Tchouaméni was €75m (£66m). Multiple sources have made it clear it is unreasonable for Caicedo to be priced higher than the Real midfielder.”

He continued:

“Ultimately, Brighton can stick to their position of 'not for sale' and either refuse to engage or quote astronomical numbers. After all, they ideally don't want to lose Caicedo midseason. But if they do bring in Haidara (not a given), things could yet change in the final few days of the window. Chelsea absolutely haven't walked away.”

Caicedo has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Seagulls this season, registering a goal and an assist.

Blues working to extend Thiago Silva stay

Thiago Silva has displayed no signs of slowing down.

Chelsea are working to keep Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 38-year-old is in the final six months of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal. Despite his age, the Brazilian is among the best players at the club right now, so the London giants are eager to keep hold of him.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the final decision will be made by Silva and his family.

“I’m told there are negotiations ongoing between Thiago Silva and Chelsea; it’s up to the player and his family to make final decision. Despite his age, I think Thiago in a top team is always a good idea; he has great leadership and quality and still so much to offer at the highest level,” wrote Romano.

Romano also added that the Blues are looking to cut ties with Tiemoue Bakayoko.

“Chelsea want to terminate Tiemoue Bakayoko’s contract. It’s a possibility, but the player has to give the green light. The negotiation is with Turkish side Adana Demirspor, but Bakayoko has to decide,” wrote Romano.

Bakayoko is currently on loan at AC Milan.

Chelsea submit improved bid for Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto (right) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have submitted an improved offer for Malo Gusto, according to L’Equipe via Sport Witness.

The Lyon right-back has been identified as a possible cover for Reece James. The Blues are eager to secure the 19-year-old's signature and have already agreed personal terms.

However, Lyon are proving to be a tough nut to crack. The London giants previously submitted a bid of €17 million plus €3 million for the Frenchman, which was swiftly rejected. Chelsea have now returned with an improved offer, believed to be more than €20 million. However, that's still not reportedly enough to convince the Ligue 1 giants to part with Gust.

The French side want €30 million for the player this month, despite the fact that his contract expires in 2024. If the Blues are to secure his signature, they may have to match Lyon’s valuation of the player.

