Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo wants to join Blues; Marc Cucurella could leave, and more - July 8, 2023

Chelsea are working to provide Mauricio Pochettino a squad capable enough to compete at the highest level. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is ready to join the Blues. Elsewhere, Marc Cucurella's future at Stamford Bridge hangs in the balance.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 8, 2023:

Moises Caicedo wants to join Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Moises Caicedo is willing to join Chelsea this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder signed a new deal with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year but remains linked with a move away from the Amex. The Blues have made the player one of the priorities this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the London giants are hoping to sign Caicedo for £70-80 million.

"Chelsea hope to get the deal done for around £70million or £80million, with some loans included. Let's see because, with Brighton, it is always tough.

"But the discussion is ongoing and Caicedo already said yes to the Chelsea project, so the negotiation is on. Let's wait and see," said Romano.

Caicedo could be the ideal replacement for N'Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge

Marc Cucurella could leave

Marc Cucurella's future remains up in the air

Marc Cucurella could leave Chelsea this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Spanish full-back arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer and has been in and out of the starting XI last season. Ben Chilwell remains ahead of him in the pecking order right now.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there's a 50% chance that Cucurella could leave this summer.

"What probably isn't spoken about a lot is Cucurella, who has got a point to prove when he goes into pre-season. It's probably 50/50 on how things go for him at Chelsea from here, but there's still a possibility that he is one of the players that also leaves this summer," said Jones.

Pochettino is likely to assess the Spanish full-back before making a decision on the player's future.

Mauricio Pochettino convinced by Blues' plans

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he agreed with Chelsea's strategic plan during his first meeting with the club's hierarchy.

The Argentinean manager has taken charge at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month and will be tasked with taking the team back to the top. The Blues endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League

Speaking to the club's website, Pochettino said that he's happy with how the plans are unfolding so far.

"When we met for first time and agreed I would start on 1 July, Laurence, Paul and the owners showed me the strategic plan and I agreed," said Pochettino.

He added:

"The club started to work on the ideas and I think is doing a fantastic job. I'm happy, and it continues to work in this way with the plan that we agreed. Of course, from 1 July I am now more involved and I work more closely with Paul and Laurence to take the best decisions for the club."

Pochettino said that he trusts the London giants and their decisions.

"The plan they presented to me when we were talking had many circumstances, different situations, personal situations, things to care about that I didn't know before because I was outside of the club," said Pochettino

He continued:

"That's why I trust in them and said 'you know better than me and from 1 July I will be more involved'. I don't say that I need to take all the decisions but I think it is going to be easy to take together the decisions for Chelsea."

This will be Pochettino's first assignment since parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.

