Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: N'Golo Kante happy to stay at Stamford Bridge; club contemplating Kalidou Koulibaly sale, and more - December 24, 2022

Chelsea are expected to indulge in the transfer window when it reopens in January. New manager Graham Potter will be eyeing for reinforcements to help get the team's season back on track.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Jante is happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Simon Phillips. Elsewhere, the Blues are thinking about offloading Kalidou Koulibaly.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 24, 2022:

N'Golo Kante happy to stay at Stamford Bridge, says Simon Phillips

N'Golo Kante could leave on a Bosman move in 2023.

N'Golo Kante is happy to stay at Chelsea, according to Simon Phillips. The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with the Blues but is yet to sign a new deal.

The 31-year-old has endured an injury ravaged season and also missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. N’Golo Kanté will not be back from his injury until end of February or probably March, Graham Potter has confirmed.Sources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. N’Golo Kanté will not be back from his injury until end of February or probably March, Graham Potter has confirmed. 🚨🔵 #CFCSources confirm feeling reported for weeks and months: Kanté could leave as free agent at the end of the season. https://t.co/CejTMNvUYY

Kante has been an indispensable part of the club's recent success. The London giants are locked in talks to extend his stay at the club, but negotiations have not arrived at a fruitful conclusion yet.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that the Frenchman is hopeful of extending his association with the club.

"Kante is happy to stay at Chelsea, and he’s hoping he can find an agreement there still, but right now it’s not happening. But they will talk again, I think, before a final decision is made either way," said Phillips.

Kante has made just two appearances this season and is currently sidelined with injury.

Chelsea contemplating Kalidou Koulibaly sale

Kalidou Koulibaly could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offload Kalidou Koulibaly in January, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Senegalese arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer but has failed to live up to expectations. The 31-year-old was signed as a like-for-like replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left for Real Madrid on a Bosman move.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer Kalidou Koulibaly has not impressed the #Chelsea management who now considers him transferable. The Senegalese defender could return to play in Italy with #Inter Milan interested should Skrinar leave. (TMW) Kalidou Koulibaly has not impressed the #Chelsea management who now considers him transferable. The Senegalese defender could return to play in Italy with #Inter Milan interested should Skrinar leave. (TMW)

Koulibaly arrived at the club as one of the finest defenders in Serie A. However, his performances with the Blues so far have been nothing to write home about.

The Senegalese has dropped down the pecking order under Potter and is no longer guaranteed playing time. The 31-year-old has appeared 14 times for the London giants across competitions this season, scoring once.

Chelsea have now run out of patience with the Senegalese and could consider offers for him this winter. The Blues reckon they can still recoup a significant amount of the €38 million they invested in Koulibaly. Meanwhile, the London giants are already looking for replacements and have identified Josko Gvardiol as an achievable target.

Blues interested in Martin Zubimendi, says Simon Phillips

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Martin Zubimendi, according to Simon Phillips.

The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Real Sociedad. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at the La Liga side and is now a regular feature in the starting XI. The Blues are impressed with his emergence and are already planning to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Chelsea are planning to check the status of Real Sociedad's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

🟦 #CFC 🟦 #Sociedad Chelsea are planning to check the status of Real Sociedad's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi. 🚨 Chelsea are planning to check the status of Real Sociedad's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi. 🇪🇸 🟦 #CFC 🟦 #Sociedad https://t.co/RXS3DNOCdB

The London giants have already initiated contact with the player’s representatives to facilitate a move. Zubimendi’s dynamic style of play could make him an ideal replacement for N’Golo Kante.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Barcelona are also interested in the Spaniard.

"I was given the name Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, a Spain international. Chelsea have registered their official interest in him with his agent, so they have started that. Barcelona are another club that are interested in signing him. Apparently, Xavi really likes him," said Phillips.

Zubimendi has appeared 17 times for Sociedad this season, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

