Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: N'Golo Kante wants to stay at Stamford Bridge; Blues want £58 million for star striker, and more - 5 March 2022

Chelsea secured a resounding 4-0 win over Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

Reece James opened the scoring after the break before a brace from Kai Havertz took the game away from the home side. Christian Pulisic added a fourth to sum up a comfortable night for Thomas Tuchel. The win has taken the Blues six points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand, but seven behind second-placed Liverpool.

Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante has expressed a desire to stay at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the Blues reportedly want £58 million to part ways with Armando Broja.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 5th March 2022:

N’Golo Kante wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

N’Golo Kante has enjoyed great success at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante wants to extend his stay at Chelsea. The French midfielder continues to be pivotal to Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge. However, his current contract is set to expire next summer, and there has not been talk of an extension yet.

The 30-year-old joined the north London side in 2016, and has won every major trophy in club football since then. Kante has survived managerial changes at Stamford Bridge, and has consistently been among the finest midfielders in the Premier League. The Blues are reportedly preparing to offer him a new deal at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants’ strategy for renewing contracts of players aged 30 or above could be a problem, though. Chelsea only offer one-year extensions to players over the age of 30, without a pay raise. There have been calls for an exception to be made for the exceptional Kante.

With Jorginho’s future also hanging in the balance, a new deal for Kante does make sense. Kante played a key role in the club’s UEFA Champions League triumph last season. The 30-year-old has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under Tuchel this season.

“I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future”, he told N’Golo Kanté on his Chelsea future: “Since I came here I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans”.“I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future”, he told @SkySports N’Golo Kanté on his Chelsea future: “Since I came here I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans”. 🔵 #CFC“I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future”, he told @SkySports. https://t.co/M0MhCmyN18

Speaking recently to Sky Sports, the Frenchman said that he wanted to continue his association with the Blues.

“Since I came here, I’ve spent many great seasons, with the team, the managers and the fans. I hope we can carry on like this, keep winning, and that’s the way I see the future,” said Kante.

It remains to be seen if the Blues extend Kante’s stay at the club beyond next summer.

Chelsea want £58 million for Amando Broja

Armando Broja is a wanted player at the moment.

Chelsea want £58 million to part ways with Armando Broja, according to Caught Offside via Tuttomercatoweb.

The Albanian has been outstanding on loan at Southampton this season, scoring nine times in 27 games, and already has a beeline of suitors. The Saints want to sign him permanently, while Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on his development.

However, the Blues could only let the 20-year-old leave for a premium price. Meanwhile, the London side have struggled with the off form of their current strikers this season. As such, Tuchel could also be tempted to add Broja to his roster over the summer.

Turkish businessman submits offer to buy the Blues

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak, chairman of AB Grup, a construction company, has confirmed that he has placed an offer to buy Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich has put the London giants up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that has prompted the UK government to target rich Russians and their assets.

Speaking to The Guardian, a representative of the Turkish businessman confirmed that Bayrak is in the running to take over at Stamford Bridge.

“Yes we definitely confirm. We have forwarded our offer regarding this to them,” said Bayrak’s representative.

Bayrak has previously revealed to the Turkish media that he was in talks with Abramovich.

“We are discussing the terms of Chelsea’s purchase with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers. We’re negotiating signatures. We will soon fly the Turkish flag in London” said Bayrak.

After almost two decades, the Abrahimovich era is drawing to a close at Chelsea. The billionaire has announced that the proceeds of the sale would go towards war relief efforts in Ukraine. He has also said that he won’t ask the club to repay the £1.5 billion they owe him.

