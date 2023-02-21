Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle advised to target Mason Mount; Blues losing patience with Graham Potter, and more - February 21, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's side cannot afford to lose any more points as his position is already under intense scrutiny following a dismal run of one win in ten games across competitions.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Newcastle United to target Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the Blues are losing patience with Potter, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 21, 2023:

Newcastle advised to target Mason Mount

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea is not set in stone.

Stan Collymore reckons Mason Mount could be a fabulous addition to Newcastle United's squad. The Englishman midfielder is yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea and with his contract expiring in less than 18 months, he could leave this summer.

Pys @CFCPys “Multiple contract offers have been rejected by Mason Mount in summer of 2021 and then in the autumn. Chelsea are very clear on this, he signs a new deal when dialogue opens again in the summer or he is going to be sold” ( @David_Ornstein - The Athletic Football Podcast) #CFC “Multiple contract offers have been rejected by Mason Mount in summer of 2021 and then in the autumn. Chelsea are very clear on this, he signs a new deal when dialogue opens again in the summer or he is going to be sold” (@David_Ornstein - The Athletic Football Podcast) #CFC https://t.co/YDMjNvNYdw

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Mount would fit in like a glove at St. James' Park.

"He’s one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but, obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer. If the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him," said Collymore.

He added:

"I wonder if Howe and the Magpies’ hierarchy feels the same way. Mount is not only the type of energetic player who would fit the Geordies’ system brilliantly, but he’s also an English Champions League winner who hasn’t yet his prime, so he’d be a huge signing and would send a major signal of intent."

The 24-year-old has registered three goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

Chelsea losing patience with Graham Potter

Chelsea are losing patience with Graham Potter, according to Alex Crook. The English manager has endured a miserable run of late with the Blues, managing just two wins in 14 games across competitions.

There have been calls for his head, although recent reports have suggested that the London giants are backing him for now.

THE CHELSEA FORUM @TheChelseaForum Thomas Tuchel is one of the favourites to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea Thomas Tuchel is one of the favourites to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea👀 https://t.co/T0hYijpd8r

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Crook said that patience is wearing thin at Stamford Bridge.

"The briefings coming out of Stamford Bridge on Sunday were saying that Graham Potter retains the backing of the board and that it is a long-term project. I’m just hearing one or two whispers to the contrary that Todd Boehly may have a different opinion to that," said Crook.

He added:

“They have a huge game against Borussia Dortmund next week; basically their season could come down to that. They are so far adrift from the top four that if they are to be playing any Champions League football next year, then they will have to win the competition."

Crook also named Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Potter.

“If they are to make a change, that will have to come now. You have Mauricio Pochettino lurking in the background. I don’t think Graham Potter is as safe as the noises coming out of Stamford Bridge are suggesting," said Crook.

Chelsea are languishing in tenth place in the league after 23 games, ten points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Marcus Thuram yet to decide future, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Thuram has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Marcus Thuram is yet to decide his future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is in the final few months of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach but is unlikely to extend his stay. Chelsea have been linked with the 25-year-old for a while and could plot a Bosman move for him this summer.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Marcus Thuram is not going to renew his contract. He will be a free agent after June 30th.



Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are interested in French striker.



Barcelona are monitoring his situation too.



#CFC #AFC Marcus Thuram is not going to renew his contract. He will be a free agent after June 30th.Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are interested in French striker.Barcelona are monitoring his situation too. 🚨Marcus Thuram is not going to renew his contract. He will be a free agent after June 30th.Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle are interested in French striker.Barcelona are monitoring his situation too.#CFC #AFC https://t.co/icaW9HNX1C

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Thuram is not short of options at the moment.

“A deal for Marcus Thuram didn’t happen because Chelsea had the player on their list, but it was never close. The priority was Mykhaylo Mudryk, and they’ve been able to sign him," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Thuram always wanted to decide his future in the final months of his contract, not in January. Thuram has many proposals from England, Spain and Italy too; decision will be later this year.”

Thuram has registered 22 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season, amassing 14 goals and four assists.

