Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United enter race for Lille star; club receive setback in attempt to renew Antonio Rudiger contract, and more - 17 March 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory over Lille in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday. Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta helped the holders progress to the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have entered the race for Jonathan David, a Blues target. Elsewhere, the Blues have received a setback in their attempts to renew Antonio Rudiger's contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 17th March 2022:

Newcastle United enter race for Jonathan David

Jonathan David is a much sought-after player.

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Jonathan David, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Canadian striker has built a reputation for himself at Lille recently. The 22-year-old, who could be available for €60 million, is already wanted by Chelsea, and now the Magpies have entered the fray.

David has gone from strength to strength since joining Les Dogues in 2020. Last season, the Canadian scored 13 times in 38 games and played a starring role in Lille's triumphant Ligue 1 campaign. The 22-year-old has netted 13 times already this season (from 28 games). His steady rise has earned him admiration from the Blues.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer. The London giants invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge thus far. Tuchel does have Timo Werner on his roster, but the former RB Leipzig striker's struggles seem to have no end.

Tuchel is unimpressed by the options at his disposal and is yearning for an upgrade. Chelsea are already scouting the market for a new number nine and have zeroed in on David. The 22-year-old is among the hottest properties in European football at the moment and is also wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Newcastle United are also monitoring the Canadian with interest. The Magpies invested heavily in their squad this January and are already reaping the benefits. Manager Eddie Howe is likely to assemble a star-studded squad at St. James' Park this summer and has his eyes on David.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in his services.

Chelsea receive setback in attempt to renew Antonio Rudiger contract

Antonio Rudiger looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a setback in their attempt to extend Antonio Rudiger's stay at the club.

According to The Express via Bild, the London side were close to tying the German down to a new deal before their owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned. Rudiger is currently in the final few months of his current contract and could leave for free this summer.

The Blues are eager to extend the German's stay at Stamford Bridge and had recently agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old. However, restrictions were imposed on the club before they could conclude the deal, leaving all parties frustrated.

Rudiger wants to stay, but the Premier League giants are now forbidden from negotiating player contracts. Those restrictions could open the door for the German to leave on a Bosman move this summer.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and Juventus are reportedly interested in his services.

Thomas Tuchel willing to take charge at Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel is ready to take over the reins at Manchester United, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic.

The German manager's future hangs in the balance after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government. With the club heading into uncertain times, there's expected to be a mass exodus from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Red Devils are planning to make the most of the situation by wrestling Tuchel away from the Blues. United are looking for a new manager and have made the German their number one target. It now appears Tuchel is also warming up to a move to Old Trafford.

