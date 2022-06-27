Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele unimpressed by Blues' offer; club asked to pay €115 million for Juventus defender, and more - June 27, 2022

Chelsea are yet to sign a player this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to step up his efforts to reinforce his squad in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is unimpressed by the offer submitted by the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants will have to pay €115 million for a Juventus defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 27, 2022:

Ousmane Dembele unimpressed by Chelsea's offer

Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ousmane Dembele is unimpressed by Chelsea's offer, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle. The Frenchman's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the month. He's yet to agree a new deal, with the Blues waiting in the wings to lap him up.

Dembele has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at the Camp Nou in 2017. His injury woes have hurt his development with the Blaugrana, who were eager to offload him in January. A move never materialised, and the 25-year-old went on a brilliant run of form in the second half of the campaign.

The Frenchman ended the season with the most assists in La Liga (13), despite playing only 21 games. That forced a change of heart at Barcelona, who were quick to offer him a new deal. His form also caught the attention of the Blues, who are ready to take him to Stamford Bridge. The Premier League giants have presented him with a better contract than the one on offer from the Blaugrana.

However, Dembele is disappointed with the terms offered, as he expected a better deal from Chelsea. As such, he's willing to stay at the Camp Nou. The news might not be too much of a setback for the Blues, who have had reservations regarding the player's fitness. The London giants have already turned their attention to Raheem Sterling as an alternative to the Frenchman.

Blues asked to pay €115 million for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt could cost a fortune this summer.

Chelsea have been asked to pay €115 million for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Corriere dello Sport via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues are tracking the Dutch defender with conviction as they look to bolster their backline this summer. Tuchel will be without Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen next season, while Thiago Silva is also in the twilight of his career.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@FabrizioRomano) There is concrete interest from #Chelsea in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, he is one of the names on the list for sure. There is concrete interest from #Chelsea in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, he is one of the names on the list for sure.(@FabrizioRomano)

The German is eager to bring in a world-class defender this summer. De Ligt has emerged as an option, and the Blues have even proposed a player-plus-cash deal involving Timo Werner for the 22-year-old. However, Juventus are not interested in such an arrangement and want their full valuation of the Dutchman to be paid in cash.

Sevilla set deadline to sign Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla have informed Chelsea that a deal for Jules Kounde must be completed by July 5, according to The Mirror. Tuchel has been trying to sign the Frenchman since last summer. However, the odds seem to be in his favour this year, with the La Liga side ready to cash in on the 23-year-old. Sevilla are demanding around £56 million for the Frenchman.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Jules Koundé is a priority for Chelsea this summer. The French centre-back is interested in moving and the club shares a good relationship with his camp. #fcblive 🎖| Jules Koundé is a priority for Chelsea this summer. The French centre-back is interested in moving and the club shares a good relationship with his camp. @DiMarzio 🚨🎖| Jules Koundé is a priority for Chelsea this summer. The French centre-back is interested in moving and the club shares a good relationship with his camp. @DiMarzio #fcblive https://t.co/RyFBA72Pbu

The London side are already locked in negotiations for the player, but a reshuffle of the club's hierarchy has delayed things. They have now been informed that talks must reach a conclusive end by the deadline, or Kounde won't be sold. Barcelona are also in the race for the Frenchman, but the Blues are the favourites to snap him up.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far