Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes move to Stamford Bridge; Blues sign Juventus midfielder on loan, and more - September 2, 2022

Chelsea have made quite a few changes to their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel has brought in reinforcements to help his team fight for silverware this season.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has completed his move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Blues have signed a Juventus midfielder on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 2, 2022:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completes move to Stamford Bridge

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to London.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Chelsea from Barcelona, the Blues have confirmed. Tuchel was hot on the heels of the Gabon international this summer and finally got his man on deadline day. The German was in desperate need of a new No. 9 after letting both Romelu Lukaku (loan) and Timo Werner leave this summer.

Aubameyang's future at the Camp Nou was under a cloud of doubt since the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. The London giants took advantage of the situation and scripted the Gabon international’s arrival at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

After completing the move, the 33-year-old said he that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

"I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team, and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League, so it’s good to be back and really exciting," said Aubameyang.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly heaped praise on the player and said the club are thrilled to have him on board.

"Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League ,and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea, and we’re really looking forward to working with him," said Boehly.

Aubameyang scored 13 goals from 23 games across competitions for Barcelona last season after joining in January, helping the club finish second in La Liga.

Chelsea sign Denis Zakaria on loan

Denis Zakaria will ply his trade at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea have announced the arrival of Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus. The Switzerland international first caught the eye with Borussia Monchengladbach, before joining the Bianconeri in January this year.

Tuchel has turned to the 25-year-old to strengthen his midfield after a poor start to the season.

#ZakariaIsChelsea Swiss international Denis Zakaria has joined us on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign! Swiss international Denis Zakaria has joined us on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign! 😁#ZakariaIsChelsea

Speaking to the club's website, Zakaria said that he's eager to get going at Stamford Bridge.

"I want to say hi to all the Chelsea fans. I’m very happy and proud to be a Blue, and I cannot wait to see you soon at Stamford Bridge," said Zakaria.

The Blues have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Marcos Alonso parts ways with Blues

Marcos Alonso could be heading to the Camp Nou.

Marcos Alonso has parted ways with Chelsea on mutual consent, the club have announced.

The Spaniard spent six fruitful seasons at Stamford Bridge, flourishing at full-back as well as in a wing-back role. He fell behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order under Tuchel recently. The arrival of Marc Cucurella was perhaps the final straw that broke the camel's back.

Barcelona have been pursuing the player with interest this summer, but a move has failed to materialise. Xavi wants a backup for Jordi Alba, and Alonso has been earmarked for the role. The Blaugrana will now have added time to register him, as the player is currently without a contract.

