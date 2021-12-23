Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: PSG star wants to join the Blues; AC Milan interested in Moroccan ace, and more - 23 December 2021

Chelsea progressed to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. The Blues went ahead through a Pontus Jansson own goal in the 80th minute, before Jorginho doubled the lead from the spot five minutes later.

Meanwhile, a PSG defender is eager to join Chelsea. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in a Moroccan star who plays for the Blues.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd December 2021.

Presnel Kimpembe wants to join Chelsea, according to The Hard Tackle via L'Equipe. The Frenchman played under current Blues manager Thomas Tuchel at PSG. The 26-year-old is eager to rekindle that partnership at Stamford Bridge.

Kimpembe rose through the ranks at the Parc des Princes before making his debut in 2014. The Frenchman has since developed into a key figure in the Parisians' backline. Having spent his entire career at PSG, the 26-year-old is yearning for a new challenge, and wants to move to Chelsea.

The Blues are in troubled waters owing to the expiring contracts of four of their current defenders. Chelsea have had little joy in their attempts to renew deals for Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Tuchel is scouting the market for a solution.

As such, the Blues will be buoyed by the news emerging from Paris. Chelsea already have Kimpembe on their wish list to replace Rudiger. Tuchel knows the Frenchman inside out, and will be happy to welcome him to Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old could be a fabulous fit in the German's system.

However, Kimpembe has more than two years left on his current contract with PSG, so prising him away will not be easy for Chelsea.

AC Milan interested in Hakim Ziyech

AC Milan are interested in Hakim Ziyech, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A giants are looking for an attacking midfielder, and have their eyes on the Chelsea man.

The Moroccan has struggled to cement his place at Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues in the summer of 2020. He has slipped down the pecking order under Tuchel, and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Despite his struggles, the Moroccan is not short of suitors. AC Milan have now entered the race for his signature. Chelsea are already preparing for his eventual exit next year. However, the Blues are unlikely to let the 28-year-old leave in January, as Tuchel wants to hold on to his options in attack.

Chelsea leading race for Deji Sotona

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Deji Sotona, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old joined Nice from Manchester United last October, and has earned rave reviews with his performances for the Ligue 1 side. The Blues failed in an attempt to sign him this summer.

However, Chelsea are ready for a second attempt on Sotona in January, and are the favourites to sign the Irishman. The Blues are enticed by his blistering pace, and believe he could be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

