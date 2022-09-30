Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: RB Leipzig striker has completed secret medical with Blues; Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up on future plans, and more - September 30, 2022

Chelsea will resume their season with a visit to Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1) to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Graham Potter needs a win to keep his team within touching distance of the top four.

Meanwhile, an RB Leipzig striker has reportedly undergone a secret medical with the Blues. Elsewhere, Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up on his future plans. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 30, 2022.

Christopher Nkunku has secret medical with Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku has completed a secret medical with Chelsea, according to Bild via Chelsea News.

The French attacker has been a revelation for RB Leipzig in recent times and was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer. Although a move failed to materialise, the London giants have retained their interest in the player.

Chelsea sent long term contract bid to Nkunku to prepare the deal for 2023.

It's not done yet, as Chelsea & RB Leipzig will speak about fee: €60m release clause, or different deal structure. Christopher Nkunku had a medical with Chelsea, confirmed as called by @BILD.

It now appears that the Blues have already initiated steps to secure his services either in January or next summer.

The Frenchman reportedly travelled to Frankfurt last month for a check-up ahead of his proposed move to the Premier League. Chelsea, however, will still have to strike a deal with Leipzig, who are likely to ask them to activate the player’s €60 million release clause.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up on future plans

Callum Hudson-Odoi moved to the Bundesliga on loan this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is not thinking about a possible return to Chelsea in the middle of his loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

The Englishman joined the Bundesliga side on loan this summer, but the London giants have the option of recalling him to Stamford Bridge. Potter’s arrival could spark a revival in the player’s fortunes in London.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by Teamtalk, Hudson-Odoi said that he's simply focused on giving his best with the German side.

“I can’t really say, because at the end of the day it’s not up to me. I can only do what I can do now for the club and push myself to the max here and give everything I can. We don’t know what will happen from now to the end of the season. Right now I’m just focusing on playing as much football as possible and trying to help the team,” said Hudson-Odoi.

The Englishman added that he moved to Leverkusen to secure regular game time.

“Coming out here, my aim was to get as many games as possible and build on the fitness that I haven’t really had in the past couple of seasons for Chelsea. I think game wise, I’ve been playing a lot here, and I’m really enjoying it,” said Hudson-Odoi.

He added:

“You want to enjoy every minute of it; you want to be trying to help the team as much as possible, scoring goals and assisting goals. Even if it’s not scoring goals, it’s just being influential in the team. I’m definitely enjoying my football at the moment, and, I think, it was the right move at the right time of my career to come here.”

Hudson-Odoi has appeared five times for the Bundesliga side this season and has registered an assist.

Armando Broja expected to start on Saturday

Armando Broja has been impressive recently.

Journalist Simon Phillips reckons Armando Broja could make his full Chelsea debut against Crystal Palace this weekend. The 21-year-old has been used extensively from the bench so far but could earn his first start on Saturday.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that a small injury has delayed Broja’s first start for the Blues.

"He’s very close, I’m surprised he hasn’t had it yet, but he had a small injury, so I think that held him up a bit. I’ve been told that he is expected to get the nod in the next game if all things go well between now and then, and, I think, it’ll probably be ahead of Aubameyang, who still has a broken jaw issue, so I think Broja will start against Crystal Palace," said Phillips.

Broja has played 124 minutes for the London giants this season, all as a substitute.

