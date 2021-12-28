Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid willing to include Eden Hazard in offer for Blues star; Lazio interested in English ace, and more - 28 December 2021

Chelsea remained in the title race with a stellar 3-1 victory over Aston Villa this weekend. The Blues remain third in the Premier League table after 19 games, six points behind leaders Manchester City, though.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are willing to include Eden Hazard in an offer for a Chelsea defender. Elsewhere, Lazio are interested in a Blues star. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 28th December 2021.

Real Madrid willing to include Eden Hazard in offer for Chelsea’s Reece James

Real Madrid are ready to include Eden Hazard in their offer for Chelsea full-back Reece James.

The Blues have been linked with a sensational return for their prodigal son in recent times. Los Blancos are willing to sanction the move as part of their pursuit of James.

The Englishman has been outstanding for Chelsea since breaking into their starting eleven in 2019. James has gone from strength to strength since then, and is now among the most promising young right-backs in the league. The 21-year-old’s recent exploits with the Blues have helped him earn admiration from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking for a new right-back to solve a burning issue in their squad. Dani Carvajal’s recent injury woes have laid bare the lack of proper backup in the position. The Italian has turned to Chelsea's James to resolve the issue, and is willing to include their former player Eden Hazard to sweeten the deal.

The Belgian left the Blues to join Real Madrid in 2019. However, Hazard has been a pale shadow of the player who once lit up the Premier League. Nevertheless, Chelsea continue to be linked with a homecoming for the 30-year-old. While Hazard would be an enticing prospect for the London side, they are unlikely to sanction James' exit, though.

Lazio interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is plotting a reunion with Callum Hudson-Odoi at Lazio.

Sarri is currently in charge of the Serie A side, and is looking to add more bite to his team's attack. Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a possible target, and could be open to a move to Italy.

The Englishman has enjoyed a resurgent run with the Blues this season due to injuries to a few first-team regulars. However, the 21-year-old is not guaranteed game time with Chelsea. Lazio are plotting to lure him away with the promise of regular football.

Napoli handed chance to sign Malang Sarr

Napoli have been handed a chance to sign Chelsea defender Malang Sarr.

according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 22-year-old is a long way down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. His agent Federico Pastorello is now attempting to manoeuvre a move away from the Blues to resurrect Sarr's career.

Napoli are among two Italian clubs who have been offered Sarr's services. Sarr is not the first choice for the club from Naples, though. However, Napoli could be interested in taking the defender on loan.

