Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Reece James focused on Blues; club want Raphinha, and more - November 14, 2023

Chelsea enter the international break in good spirits, following an impressive 4-4 draw with league leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino's side remain tenth in the Premier League after 12 games but have displayed resurgent form in recent games.

Meanwhile, full-back Reece James remains focused on the Blues amid the growing interest in his services. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 14, 2023:

Reece James focused on Chelsea

Reece James wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James remains focused on Chelsea despite reports of interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to 90 Min.

The English right-back is reportedly a target for Los Blancos as they look to lay down succession plans for Dani Carvajal. City also apparently have James on their wishlist as a possible replacement for Kyle Walkers.

The 23-year-old James is one of the stars at Chelsea, who remain eager to keep him at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman has been at the club all his career and was handed the armband this summer to further emphasise his importance to the Blues. However, the rising interest in his services will have the London giants concerned.

However, the player remains eager to rebuild his fitness at Stamford Bridge and is focused on the season for now. The Englishman is fully committed to Chelsea at the moment and is not looking to leave.

He's under contract with the London giants till 2028 and has a gross salary of £250,000 per week, according to Capology.

Blues want Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Raphinha, according to SPORT. The Blues had their eyes on the player since his Leeds United days and wanted to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2022. However, the Brazilian turned them down to move to Barcelona, but his time at Camp Nou hasn't been fruitful.

The 26-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 61 games across competitions. He's no longer first-choice under Xavi, thanks to the emergence of Lamine Yamal. The Blaugrana are ready to consider his departure, and the London giants are sniffing at an opportunity.

However, with a plethora of wide players at their disposal, Raphinha might not be an urgent need for Chelsea.

Robert Sanchez backs Chelsea to finish in top four

Robert Sanchez arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Robert Sanchez reckons Chelsea can finish in the top four this season. The Blues are tenth in the league, 10 points away from Tottenham Hotspur in fourth. They have won two of their last five league games.

However, speaking recently as cited by NBC Sports, Sanchez said that the London giants have everything needed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

"We always think game-by-game, but obviously we want as best as possible, get up to the top again, Europe, Champions League. If we keep doing what we’re doing and keep improving in every game and getting points in every game I think it is possible.

"It is a big ask (Champions League qualification), but we have the spirit, confidence, belief, and we know the quality we have, and I think we can get there," said Sanchez.

Sanchez, though, admitted that the team needs time to get where they want to be.

"We need time. It is a young team and we need time to get to know each other, build relationships and know strengths from different players. That is what we have been doing.

"You can see every game on the pitch. We’ve been improving more and more, and we are connecting and feeling good on the pitch now. We can only go higher," said Sanchez.

He continued:

“Every game, we’re improving, and I think some games we’ve been unlucky, (but) I’m feeling good. It is similar to what I have always been doing.

"The boys give me the options, and I try to find the spare man. That is what I have to do. My confidence is massive. I always trust in myself. I know my level, and I know how good I am and how good the team is.”

The Spanish goalkeeper joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.