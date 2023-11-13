Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Reece James not in talks to leave; Blues want new goalkeeper in January, and more - November 13, 2023

Chelsea scripted a pulsating 4-4 draw against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12) in the Premier League. Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer found the back of the net as Mauricio Pochettino’s side matched toe-to-toe with the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, full-back Reece James is not in talks to leave the Blues. Elsewhere, the London giants are planning to move for a new goalkeeper when the January transfer window reopens.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 13, 2023:

Reece James not in talks to leave

Reece James has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge recently.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are not in talks to sign Reece James, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English right-back is one of the finest in his position in Europe at the moment and has attracted attention from suitors across the continent. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the player, who has been touted as a possible successor for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Recent reports have hinted that City have turned to James as they look for Kyle Walker’s replacement. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano rubbished those talks.

“Another story involving Man City and Real Madrid is some surprise links with Reece James, but again there is nothing happening there.

"James is key player for Chelsea, and he loves the club – there’s nothing with other clubs at this stage, no negotiations or talks taking place,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“My personal opinion is that Chelsea is the perfect place for James, while Man City are very happy with Kyle Walker as of now, as he’s been excellent again this season.”

James rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and is now the Chelsea captain, so prising him away won’t be easy.

Chelsea want new goalkeeper in January

Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper this winter, according to Football Insider. The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, following the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Sanchez has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge, registering five clean sheets in 15 appearances across competitions.

However, he's yet to fully convince Pochettino, who wants an upgrade in January. The Argentinean manager and his staff have reportedly identified the goalkeeper position as an area of focus ahead of the winter transfer window.

Interestingly, Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge recently.

Blues advised to offload Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has given his thumbs-up to Trevoh Chalobah’s possible exit from Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a departure from the club this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich. A move failed to materialise, but Chalobah is seemingly no longer in Pochettino’s plans.

Speaking to Football Transfers, Gallas also labelled Mason Mount’s move to Manchester United this summer as a mistake.

“In my opinion, Chablobah leaving Chelsea wouldn’t be a mistake. He’s played a lot of games for Chelsea, but he had the chance to cement himself in the starting 11, and I don’t think he gave what the board or manager would have expected. That’s why he’s been in and out of the starting 11,” said Gallas.

He continued:

“Perhaps Chalobah doesn’t have the quality for a club like Chelsea, and the club letting him go would be a completely different context to someone like Mason Mount.

"I think people understand why Mount left, even if his transfer to Man United was a mistake. His performances haven’t been great. Mount was a Chelsea boy, but they couldn’t find a solution. It was a mistake.”

The Red Devils paid £55 million for the English midfielder this summer, but he has been a disappointment so far.