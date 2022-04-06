Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku asked to look in mirror; Conor Gallagher urged to stay at Crystal Palace, and more - 6 April 2022

Chelsea are preparing to host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Thomas Tuchel’s wards are coming off a demoralising Premier League defeat against Brentford on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Glenn Hoddle has advised Romelu Lukaku to look in the mirror to address his recent struggles. Elsewhere, Carlton Cole has advised Conor Gallagher to stay at Crystal Palace for another season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 6th April 2022:

Romelu Lukaku asked to look in the mirror by Glenn Hoddle

Romelu Lukaku has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle believes Romelu Lukaku has himself to blame for his recent struggles. There have been claims that Tuchel has not used the Belgian to his strengths. However, Hoddles believes the 28-year-old’s struggles are not linked with the German’s tactics.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Hoddle said that Lukaku’s season has gone downhill since his infamous interview with Sky Italia.

“The missing piece is nothing to do with Tuchel; it’s nothing to do with how Chelsea play. He's got to look himself in the mirror. He’s got to look himself in the mirror and say I’ve got to get the best out of myself. He is no way near the player he was since he had that interview. Since he had that injury,” said Hoddle.

He continued:

“I don’t know if he is fit enough. He doesn’t look really lean and fit, to me. Maybe he’s worked on the wrong things. He may have worked hard, but he may have worked on the wrong things. He might have done too much gym work for instance, but I don’t know. I am not privy to that."

Hoddle also believes Lukaku is not working hard enough on the pitch.

“He comes on (to the pitch), and he doesn’t look like a player that is going affect the game to me. Your substitutes, when you put them on, you want them to affect the game. You want them to have an impact on the game in a positive way,” said Hoddle.

He added:

“He doesn’t quite look that way at the moment. He's a bit like, if the ball comes or if someone puts it on my head or if someone gives me a chance, I’ll score. But he is not working hard enough to create space or get on the end of things. He’s got to look at himself in the mirror."

Lukaku has scored only 12 times across competitions this season, including five strikes in the Premier League.

Carlton Cole urges Conor Gallagher to stay at Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher has been on fire this season.

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has advised Conor Gallagher to stay at Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances on loan with the Eagles and is tipped to break into Tuchel’s team next season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “People like Conor Gallagher, you can’t buy that sort of effort! He’s talented.”



“I would stay (at



However, speaking to talkSPORT, Cole said that Gallagher should continue his development at Selhurst Park.

“For him, personally, I'd just want to carry on playing, just carry on playing. I would stay (at Palace) yeah, I would stay. Whether it's on loan for another year or you get bought. It depends what the scenario is,” said Cole.

He continued:

“But I looked at him, and I just feel he needs to keep momentum and keep on playing. Now he's got into the England setup by going away from Chelsea, so it's perfect for him; it's all set up for him. It's just what he does now. There's a biting point, though, in young players' careers. Whether they go left or right, or they stay or do they twist. For him, I feel he's going to have to twist."

Chelsea's Timo Werner offered to Juventus and AC Milan

Timo Werner is eager to leave Stamford Bridge.

Juventus and AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Timo Werner, according to The Express.

The German forward has endured a difficult time since arriving at Chelsea. He has dropped further down the pecking order under Tuchel this season. The German manager is ready to cash in on his compatriot, who is also eager to leave the club.

Werner’s agent Struth is already working on a move this summer, having sounded out clubs in the Bundesliga. He has also offered the 26-year-old’s services to Juventus and AC Milan, although Werner prefers a return to Germany.

