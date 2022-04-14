Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku close to Inter Milan return; Thomas Tuchel praises performance against Real Madrid, and more - 13 April 2022

Chelsea won 3-2 against Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. However, it was not enough as the Blues lost 4-5 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is close to a return to Inter Milan, according to Federico Bergomi. Elsewhere, manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his team’s performance against Los Blancos at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC An outstanding effort to be proud of tonight in Madrid, but we exit the #UCL An outstanding effort to be proud of tonight in Madrid, but we exit the #UCL. https://t.co/UNA7NAZTkE

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th April 2022.

Romelu Lukaku close to Inter Milan return, according to Federico Bergomi

Romelu Lukaku is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Calciomercato’s Federico Bergomi has said that Romelu Lukaku is close to joining Inter Milan. The Belgian striker has cut a sorry figure at Stamford Bridge since securing a return last summer. Lukaku started the season well, but has struggled for consistency so far, scoring only 12 times across competitions.

An explosive interview with Sky Sports Italia, where he spoke of a desire to rejoin the Nerazzurri, only added to his woes. The Belgian has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel recently .His future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air, with Bergomi adding that the 28-year-old is all set to return to the San Siro.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🙃 Romelu Lukaku's four goals for Chelsea in 2022 have come against Middlesbrough, Luton, Palmeiras and Al Hilal 🙃 Romelu Lukaku's four goals for Chelsea in 2022 have come against Middlesbrough, Luton, Palmeiras and Al Hilal https://t.co/lUThPOVqVP

Speaking recently, as relayed by Tribal Football, Bergomi also said that Lukaku has agreed to take a pay cut to join Inter Milan. He said:

"I know Inter players send messages to Lukaku. They tell me he's in the home straight. The salary is reduced; the payment will not be complicated because of Chelsea's problems. If one thinks wrong, it must be said that the negotiation had already been engaged for a long time, when he gave the interview at the end of December."

He continued:

"The only one who doesn't want to bring him is the agent, (Federico) Pastorello, because if he takes him to other places like Tottenham or PSG he might earn more. But this time, in my opinion, he is silent because he has already won with the transfer to Chelsea, and he listens to the player."

Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea's performance against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel revealed his delight at Chelsea’s performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Blues took the game to Los Blancos and were close to securing a stunning comeback in the tie, leading 4-3 on aggregate with only ten minutes to go.

Speaking after the game, the German tactician said that he had no regrets despite the aggregate loss. He said:

“We went to the full limit today. I’m very proud of my players. and I think we deserved to qualify. but luck was not on our side. We were unlucky. That is why we are disappointed. We got beaten by individual quality and finishing. We made two mistakes, two ball losses. We deserved to go through after this match today. It was not meant to be."

The tactician continued:

“There are no regrets. These are the kinds of defeats you can take with pride as a sportsman. We were very disciplined on the ball and very active and invested off the ball. We showed courage, and from there we showed our quality. This is the right way to do it."

Tuchel continued:

"If we have this kind of effort, we are a special team. We showed a lot of courage and quality. I’m very happy; this is the way to go forward. The demand at Chelsea is very high, and the players responded in a way that makes all of us proud."

The Blues led 3-0 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate, with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner. However, Rodrygo's 80th-minute strike sent the tie to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored to take the 13-time winners to their eighth semi-final in ten years.

Lazio interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is wanted at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio are keen to take Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Italy, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A giants are preparing for life without Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is all set to leave this summer. They have already begun a search for an able replacement and have identified Loftus-Cheek as the perfect candidate.

Manager Maurizio Sarri is keen for a reunion with his former player at the Stadio Olimpico. The Englishman enjoyed a productive season under the former Chelsea manager at Stamford Bridge. Loftus-Cheek is likely to leave the Blues in search of regular football this summer and is open to teaming up with his former manager.

