Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku desperate to join Inter Milan; Andreas Christensen waiting for Barcelona announcement, and more - June 15, 2022

Chelsea will hope to use the summer to assemble a squad that would contend for major silverware next season. Manager Thomas Tuchel endured a blip in fortunes in the recently concluded campaign and will look to regain his mojo soon.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku is eager to return to Inter Milan this summer. Elsewhere, Andreas Christensen is waiting for Barcelona to announce his arrival. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 15, 2022:

Romelu Lukaku desperate to join Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is eager to leave Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to join Inter Milan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian striker has already informed Chelsea that he wants to leave this summer. Lukaku has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer and wants to end his nightmare this summer, having scored just 15 times across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move.Talks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. #CFC Inter are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian striker is now insisting with Chelsea to leave the club, he only wants Inter move. 🔵 #InterTalks ongoing on the potential loan fee between the two clubs, while Lukaku would be ready to reduce his salary. #CFC https://t.co/kz12AgCDnR

The 28-year-old enjoyed two brilliant seasons with the Nerazzurri after arriving in 2019, scoring 64 goals in 95 games. Lukaku wants to renew that partnership and is even willing to take a pay cut to help the move see the light of day. The Serie A giants are in talks with the Blues to facilitate a loan deal.

Andreas Christensen waiting for Barcelona announcement

Andreas Christensen (left) will ply his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Andreas Christensen has said that he's waiting for the official announcement of his Bosman move to Barcelona. The Danish defender is all set to leave Chelsea at the end of the month as a free agent. He has already agreed to move to the Camp Nou.

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣 | Andreas Christensen: “Barça is one of the biggest clubs a player can go to. Despite the economic problems, it's something that has always been very clear to me.” 🗣 | Andreas Christensen: “Barça is one of the biggest clubs a player can go to. Despite the economic problems, it's something that has always been very clear to me.” https://t.co/UufzlZOqRe

Speaking to Danish Outlet B.T., as relayed by 90 Min, Christensen said Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Hopefully soon (Barcelona will announce his arrival). I have known what I was going to do for a while. I'm just waiting for the right time. Unfortunately, it's not entirely up to me. There are also other things that need to fall into place," said Christensen.

He added:

"It (Barcelona) is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. I think it is for everyone - whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.”

Luke Chadwick tips Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be available this summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has backed Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Chelsea. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to sack the Argentinean this summer as they prepare for a fresh start next season. Pochettino could be interested in a return to England too.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said that the Argentinean's good record with Tottenham Hotspur could land him a top job in the league.

"If the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal are struggling, then he’s sure to be linked because of his fantastic record in the Premier League. He did a really impressive job at Tottenham, nearly leading them to the Premier League title, so I’m sure we’ll see him linked with top jobs again," said Chadwick.

However, Chadwick also said that he doesn't want Pochettino to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“In terms of Manchester United, you sort of hope and pray that Erik ten Hag can end up being a long-term solution for the club. It looks like it’s going to be a project that takes time, so if he doesn’t make the best of starts you’d hope there won’t be the vultures circling. United need to give someone time; Ten Hag looks an exceptionally talented manager, and I think he could achieve something if he’s given time.

He added:

“Obviously Pochettino’s a great manager as well; albeit he’s not done as well as he would’ve liked (to) at Paris Saint-Germain. I hope he’s not being linked with United in the near future because of what that would mean for Ten Hag, but it would be good to see him back in the Premier League.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far