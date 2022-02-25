Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku determined to succeed at Stamford Bridge; Blues battling PSG for Barcelona ace, and more - 25 February 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Blues will be desperate to add more stars to their season, having won the FIFA Club World Cup, but are expected to face a stern test against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Meanwhile, embattled Blues striker Romelu Lukaku is determined to succeed at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, the London side are battling PSG for a Barcelona star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25th February 2022:

Romelu Lukaku determined to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku has blown hot and cold this season.

Romelu Lukaku is determined to succeed at Stamford Bridge, according to The Mirror. The Belgian has struggled to impress since returning to Chelsea last summer. He further aggravated matters after a controversial interview with Sky Italia, where he expressed a desire to return to Inter Milan.

It left a bad taste in the mouth for everyone associated with the London side. The 28-year-old has apologised for that and moved on, but has lacked consistency on the pitch.

He was on song at the FIFA Club World Cup, scoring in both games to help the Blues win the competition for the first time. However, that was followed by a disastrous outing against Crystal Palace last weekend, where he managed a Premier League record-low seven touches.

That performance drew severe criticism, and manager Thomas Tuchel dropped him to the bench for the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Lille in midweek. The German insisted the move was to take the Belgian out of the line of fire. Kai Havertz impressed against the Ligue 1 side, putting the 28-year-old Lukaku’s place in the team for the EFL Cup final is under doubt.

GOAL @goal Thierry Henry questions Chelsea's decision to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club 🤔 Thierry Henry questions Chelsea's decision to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club 🤔 https://t.co/7fKcPwO1m2

That has added to the speculation surrounding Lukaku’s future. There are reports surfacing from Italy claiming that the player is willing to take a pay cut to re-join the Nerazzurri.

However, the £97.5-million record signing remains determined to justify his price tag at Stamford Bridge. Despite his struggles, the 28-year-old is unwilling to give up just yet. He has scored just ten games in 28 games across competitions this season.

The Belgian understands that he has been far from his best form this season, but is determined to fight for his place in the team. Lukaku remains eager to play against Liverpool on Sunday to help Chelsea win another trophy.

Chelsea battling PSG for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in a battle with PSG for Ousmane Dembele, according to 90 Min.

The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract with Barcelona. With the Blaugrana unlikely to offer him a new deal, the player is expected to leave for free. The London side are engaged in talks with the player’s representatives as they attempt to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, but face serious competition from PSG for his signature. Despite his recent injury woes, the player is attracting attention from many suitors. However, the Blues are leading the race for his services at the moment.

Manchester United plotting Bosman move for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger has been in superb form for Chelsea this season.

Manchester United are eyeing a Bosman move for Antonio Rudiger this summer, according to Manchester Evening News.

The German defender’s current contract with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer. The Blues have failed to reach a breakthrough in negotiations for an extension due to the player’s wage demands. United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants the 28-year-old at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are willing to hand Rudiger a contract of his choice. United have struggled due to a leaky defence this season, despite investing in Raphael Varane last summer.

Harry Maguire’s dismal form has been a cause for concern, and the club believe Rudiger’s arrival could solve the issue. However, the German defender is a much sought-after player, with Real Madrid and PSG also eager to win the race for his signature.

Edited by Bhargav