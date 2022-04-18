Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku fighting for his future; Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and more - 18 April 2022

Chelsea reached their third consecutive FA Cup final by beating Crystal Palace on Sunday at Wembley. The Blues won 2-0, thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, former Blues player Joe Cole has said that Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his Chelsea future - Joe Cole

Romelu Lukaku (left) has failed to impress for Chelsea this season.

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole believes Romelu Lukaku is fighting for his future at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian rejoined the Blues last summer from Inter Milan with a lot of hype but has struggled to live up to expectations. He has dropped down the pecking order under Tuchel recently, having scored only 12 times all season.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the FA Cup semifinal, Cole added that the 28-year-old has failed to make the most of his opportunities, saying:

"Without a shadow of a doubt (Lukaku is fighting for his future). When he came into the club, we thought he was the missing piece of the jigsaw, that target man. It didn't happen for him; he got an injury; it's just sort of got away from him. He can come back as quickly as it can go. If he scores last week against Real Madrid, if he scores today, he could be starting in the cup final, then things look rosy. Football can change in one game."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane questioned Lukaku's desire, saying:

"Hit the target. Sometimes you have to ask a striker how badly do you really want to score? His mindset... Something's not right. He's got to make a change, though. It's got to go back to the player. How badly does he want to save his Chelsea career?"

Coming off the bench against Palace, Lukaku found the post from point-blank range as his indifferent form continued.

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has caught the eye in recent games for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his recent performances. The Englishman came off the bench to score in the victory against Crystal Palace. Speaking after the win, Tuchel admitted that Loftus-Cheek deserved to start the game, saying:

"Excellent, he was very very strong in the matches against Southampton and Real Madrid; he would have deserved to start. But honestly we expected a back four, and wanted (Cesar) Azpilicueta as a captain on the field. We knew we have Ruben to make a big impact from the bench, and I'm very happy with him at the moment."

The German was asked what Loftus-Cheek needs to improve to start regularly for the Blues. Tuchel responded by advising the Englishman to add consistency to his game, adding:

"Nothing, nothing – this is what he shows in training, but this is not enough, he needs to show it on the pitch because he hides his talent and potential for a long time. He's capable of producing performances that everyone sees, but is also capable of producing performances where he hides his quality. He showed that for many many years; this is the way to go, and that's why for him it's step by step and to continue to grow in confidence."

Loftus-Cheek came on in the 25th minute after Mateo Kovacic's injury, scoring the Blues' opener. That was the Englishman's 31st appearance of the season.

Jamie O'Hara slams Kai Havertz for diving against Crystal Palace

Kai Havertz received a card for simulation against Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie O'Hara believes Kai Havertz should have been sent off against Crystal Palace. The German was booked for a blatant dive during Chelsea's win against the Eagles.

Speaking after the game, O'Hara criticised Havertz for trying to win a cheap penalty, saying:

"Timo Werner does really well out on the left, and he slips the ball in to Havertz. His first touch is absolutely brilliant to take it past the defender, but as he goes past him it looks like he's fouled right on the edge of the box. He's looking for a penalty. The referee books him for diving, and watching it back Havertz has dived. It's a shocking dive as well, and there's absolutely no place for it in the game. He's got a booking for it, but the Crystal Palace players are going crazy."

He continued:

"That, for me, is such bad simulation. It's not what you want to see in the game, especially at the highest level in a big moment. It's actually stupid from him, because his first touch takes him past the defender, and he's in. He could get a shot off, or he's one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Shocking from him. I hate to see it in the game, and we need to get it out as soon as possible. I would have sent him off."

