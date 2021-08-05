Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku itching for Blues return, Frank Leboeuf wants club to sign French star, and more - 5th August 2021

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out an entertaining pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Hakim Ziyech sent the Blues ahead early in the first half and then doubled the score just after the break.

However, the home side was left to rue a series of missed chances as Spurs got a goal back through Lucas Moura before Steven Bergwin leveled the score.

Chelsea will be hoping they have more firepower in a week when they take to the field against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup. The Blues are looking to strengthen their frontline, while Thomas Tuchel also remains eager to sign a defender.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from August 5, 2021.

Romelu Lukaku itching for Chelsea return

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is eager to return to his old hunting ground. According to The Sun, the Belgian is willing to rejoin Chelsea this summer if the Blues can strike a deal with Inter Milan.

Thomas Tuchel is looking for a world-class number nine to lead the line next season. After finding little joy in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, the London side turned their attention to their former player.

Lukaku has been in devastating form since joining the Nerazzurri and is among the most feared strikers in the world at the moment.

Chelsea are now pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, and to complete the deal as soon as possible. 🔵 #CFC



Lukaku’s open to accept personal terms [€12m net] - if Inter and Chelsea will agree on fee/details.



New official Chelsea bid coming soon - fee expected to be more than €110m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

The Belgian scored 30 goals from 44 games in all competitions last season, helping Inter Milan win Serie A. Chelsea are hoping Lukaku can have a similar impact at Stamford Bridge and are determined to wrestle him away from the Nerazzurri.

The Blues have already had two bids for the player rejected by the Serie A side, who want at least £100 million to let go of their prized asset.

Chelsea is now preparing a colossal third bid, and Inter Milan might find it hard to turn them down.

Frank Leboeuf wants Blues to sign French star

Jules Kounde

Chelsea legend Frank Lebouf wants the Blues to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. In an interview with ESPN, the Frenchman lavished praise on his countryman, calling him a ‘warrior.’

Lebouf also claimed Kounde would be a good signing for his former club.

"Maybe it’s an opportunity for Chelsea to get him maybe not this season, but next season. I don’t know what Kounde wants to do in his life, if he’s ready to be on the bench more than he thinks he will be. It’s up to him. It would be a good signing for Chelsea," said Lebouf.

"He has everything." 🔥



Frank Leboeuf has backed Chelsea's proposed move for Jules Kounde 👀



Do you agree with him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/08Ks5jr5Yg — Goal (@goal) August 3, 2021

Chelsea star turns down move to West Ham United

Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma has turned down a move to West Ham United this summer, according to Caught Offside via Guardian. The Frenchman has struggled to hold down a place in Chelsea's starting XI but does have enough quality to play regularly in the Premier League.

The Hammers are eager to bring him to the London Stadium, but Zouma has turned down that opportunity.

The Blues are preparing for a big-money move for Jules Kounde this summer and are hoping to raise funds from offloading players. However, Zouma’s refusal to join the Hammers could be a blow to both Chelsea and West Ham’s plans this summer.

