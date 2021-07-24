Chelsea Transfer News Roundup:  Romelu Lukaku open to a sensational return to Stamford Bridge, Blues preparing bid for English midfielder, and more - 24th July 2021

Chelsea are ready to dip into the summer transfer window to improve their current squad. The Blues have enjoyed decent success since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel last season. However, the German manager believes there’s room for improvement in the squad and is ready to bring in a few stars before the new campaign.

Chelsea remain eager to bolster their forward line this summer, with the current crop of attackers at Tuchel’s disposal failing to impress. The Blues also want to strengthen their midfield while the German manager could let a few of his stars leave too.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 24 July 2021.

Romelu Lukaku open to a sensational return to Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is open to a sensational return to Chelsea this summer, according to The Express. The Blues are searching for a world-class number nine and have earmarked Erling Haaland as their preferred target.

However, with Borussia Dortmund steadfast on their £150m valuation of the Norwegian, Thomas Tuchel has been forced to look elsewhere. The Premier League side have turned their attention to the Belgian striker as a result.

Inter are demanding at least €120 million (£102.5m) from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, according to reports in Italy. The Champions League holders are in the market for a new leading striker and have identified Erling Haaland as their top target. pic.twitter.com/phkPQLWoJV — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 24, 2021

Lukaku has been in fantastic form since joining Inter Milan and is happy at the club. However, the Belgian does have some unfinished business at Stamford Bridge after failing to make his mark during his first stint at the club. As such, the Nerazzurri striker is willing to join Chelsea to prove a point.

The Blues have submitted a lucrative offer to their former player, which has made him sit up and take notice. The Serie A side could contemplate letting go of their star striker if the Premier League side arrive with a suitable offer. However, a move will depend on new boss Simone Inzaghi’s plans for the upcoming season.

Chelsea preparing bid for English midfielder

Declan Rice

Chelsea are ready to test West Ham United’s resolve by submitting a bid for Declan Rice, according to The Express via Eurosport. The 22-year-old has transformed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the league since being released by the Blues as a youngster.

Rice is a mainstay in midfield for both club and country but has refused to sign a new contract with the Hammers. Chelsea are interested in a reunion and are already preparing a bid for the Englishman.

Declan Rice would turn down a third contract offer from West Ham and now a £60m bid from Chelsea would tempt the Hammers into selling. [Telegraph] — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) July 22, 2021

The Blues are planning to bolster their midfield ahead of a crucial season and are hoping to lap up Rice for around £70m. However, West Ham United will only let the Englishman leave for a bid of around £100m.

Bayern Munich interested in Chelsea star

Timo Werner

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Timo Werner, according to Football Insider. The Bavarians want a forward to compete with Robert Lewandowski and have set their sights on the Chelsea star.

Werner has struggled to live up to expectations since joining the Blues and is also disillusioned by the club’s eagerness to sign a new striker. The Bundesliga side could take advantage of the situation, with Chelsea open to letting the German leave within a year of arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar