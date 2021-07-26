Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku responds to blockbuster Blues contract, club have to pay €40m for Serie A star, and more - 26th July 2021

Chelsea finished the 2020-21 season on a high by winning the coveted UEFA Champions League and will be eyeing the Premier League in the upcoming campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has rejuvenated the club and the German manager is determined to get his hands on the league trophy next season.

Chelsea are ready to improve their already impressive squad this summer. The Blues want a new number nine before the start of the season, while Tuchel also desires more options in attack. The German manager is also expected to bid adieu to a few fringe players before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 26 July 2021.

Romelu Lukaku responds to blockbuster Chelsea contract

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has turned down the opportunity to return to Chelsea this summer, according to The Express via Eurosport. The Blues are eager to add a world-class number nine to their ranks ahead of the new campaign. Erling Haaland is Thomas Tuchel’s number one target at the moment, but since completing a move for the Norwegian looks tough at the moment, the German has turned his attention to the Belgian. Lukaku scored 30 goals from 44 appearances in all competitions last season and was crucial to Inter Milan’s Serie A triumph.

Chelsea are keen to bring Belgium forward Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, according to media reports 🔵 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 25, 2021

Chelsea have already approached the Belgian with a tempting offer, but the player is happy with the Nerazzurri at the moment. Lukaku was not impressed by Antonio Conte’s departure but has decided to perform to the best of his abilities under new manager Simone Inzaghi. The Belgian is focused on helping Inter defend their Serie A title and feels appreciated at the club. As such, the player is not looking to leave at the moment.

Blues have to pay €40m for Serie A star

Domenico Berardi

Chelsea will have to pay €40m to secure the services of Domenico Berardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Blues are among the clubs left impressed by the Italian’s recent performances, including those in the colors of his country at Euro 2020. Thomas Tuchel wants to improve his frontline over the summer and believes the 26-year-old could be an upgrade on his current options.

However, Sassuolo have slapped a €40m price tag on their prized asset. Berardi has 86 goals and 56 assists from almost 300 appearances for the Serie A side. Chelsea feel the Italian could replace Hakim Ziyech if the Moroccan leaves the club, but will face competition from Liverpool for the player’s services.

Newcastle United interested in Chelsea star

Ross Barkley

Newcastle United are interested in Ross Barkley, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Magpies view the Chelsea man as a stellar alternative to Joe Willock, who returned to Arsenal at the end of his loan spell. Newcastle are interested in signing Willock permanently, since he’s expected to cost a fortune Steve Bruce has turned his attention to Barkley.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer, with Ross Barkley being considered a viable option if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to re-sign Joe Willock. (The Athletic) #NUFC pic.twitter.com/QvGwVPMxR6 — Magpie Central (@MagpieCentraI) July 26, 2021

The Blues are willing to offload the Englishman, given that he is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for next season. However, his £100,000 per week wages could be a problem for the Magpies.

