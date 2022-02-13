Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku told he can improve; Marcos Alonso wants to stay, and more - 12 February 2022

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz helped the Premier League giants win the competition for the first time.

Meanwhile, a former Blues star has said that Lukaku could give a lot more on the pitch. Elsewhere, Marcos Alonso has hinted that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 12th February 2022:

Romelu Lukaku told he can improve

Geremi believes Romelu Lukaku can do a lot more on the pitch.

Chelsea legend Geremi believes Romelu Lukaku can do a lot more on the pitch. The Belgian stepped up in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final, scoring the winner in the Blues' 1-0 win over Al Hilal. The 28-year-old also found the back of the net in the final, asserting his importance to the team. With two goals in as many games, Lukaku now has ten strikes for the Blues across competitions this season.

Speaking to The Mirror, Geremi also said that every club would love to have Lukaku in their ranks.

“I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding and misinterpretation about what happened. His attitude says that he is happy, so I think it was all misinterpreted about what he said. Of course, I think he can still give more, but he is trying. Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world, and every club would love to have him in the squad,” said Geremi.

Geremi also remained confident that the Blues can defend their UEFA Champions League trophy.

“Yes, yes, this is what I wish, and the squad that they have it is a squad to compete, and I think they are still there (at the top)," Geremi said. "I think they’ve secured a good draw because they play against French teams, so I think it is possible, and they have Ngolo Kante who knows these French teams very well,” continued Geremi.

The Chelsea legend went on to heap praise on N’Golo Kante, calling him the biggest player in the world right now.

“Big, big player. When you look at his stats, everything is at the top, and I think he is still getting better. He is taking more responsibility, and you see the season he had last year, and this season also what he’s doing. For me, the biggest player in the world right now, I can say that,” added Geremi.

Marcos Alonso wants to stay at Chelsea

Marcos Alonso has said that he is open to extending his association with the Blues.

Marcos Alonso has said that he is open to extending his association with Chelsea. The Spaniard’s current contract expires next summer, but the London side have not initiated talks for a renewal yet.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Why not [stay longer at Chelsea]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract”. Marcos Alonso after Barcelona links: “I have always had interest from other clubs but, to be honest, it was never my intention to leave Chelsea”, @NizaarKinsella reports.“Why not [stay longer at Chelsea]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract”. Marcos Alonso after Barcelona links: “I have always had interest from other clubs but, to be honest, it was never my intention to leave Chelsea”, @NizaarKinsella reports. 🔵 #CFC “Why not [stay longer at Chelsea]? For me, I still have another year-and-a-half on my contract”. https://t.co/CO6MXPSFnr

In a recent interview, Alonso said that he is happy with the Blues.

“Why not? For me, I still have another year and a half on my contract. I’m not thinking further than Saturday at the moment. It’s a question where maybe I don’t know the answer, and it doesn’t just depend on what I want. But as I said before, I will always try to give 100 per cent, and always focus on the next game. I am very happy here, so why not?,” said Alonso.

The Spaniard has bagged nearly 50 goal contributions for the club, tallying 26 goals and 20 assists across competitions thus far.

Tammy Abraham reveals why he left the Blues

Tammy Abraham has said that he left Chelsea to explore a new league.

Tammy Abraham has said that he left Chelsea to explore a new league. The Englishman joined AS Roma last summer. He has been in fine form for the Serie A giants so far, and has registered 17 goals in 32 appearances across competitions so far.

In an interview with Pro:Direct Soccer, the 24-year-old said that he is enjoying his time in Italy.

“I got to the point that I needed to leave and explore. All I knew was Chelsea. It’s nice to explore, learn a different culture, and a different language. It’s different, but I am enjoying it,” said Abraham.

