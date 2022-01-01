Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku unhappy at Stamford Bridge; Blues initiate contact with Barcelona star, and more - 31 December 2021

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues are second in the Premier League, a point ahead of the third-placed Reds.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has expressed his unhappiness at Chelsea. Elsewhere, the Blues have initiated contact with a Barcelona contract rebel. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 31st December 2021.

Romelu Lukaku reveals his unhappiness at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he is unhappy at Chelsea. The Belgian joined the Blues from Inter Milan this summer. However, after a blistering start, the 28-year-old endured a drop in form, going ten games without scoring.

Lukaku picked up an injury, followed by a bout with COVID-19, and was sidelined for a while. The Blues managed quite well in his absence. Since returning to Chelsea's starting eleven, Lukaku has scored three goals in his last four games. However, the player has now said that he is not happy at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport : "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/KGNoJ10cwp

Speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by The Metro, the Belgian blamed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel opting for a different formation for his troubles.

"Physically I am fine. But I’m not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up; I’ll be professional," said Lukaku.

Lukaku also opened the door for his exit from Chelsea, and spoke of a desire to return to Inter Milan.

"Now it’s the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will return to Inter; I really hope so. I am in love with Italy; this is the right moment to talk and let people know what really happened," said Lukaku.

"I really hope from (the) bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I’m still at top level to win more together," continued Lukaku.

Blues initiate contact with Ousmane Dembele

Chelsea have begun preparations to sign Ousmane Dembele next summer, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Barcelona, and could be allowed to leave. The Blaugrana are unable to meet his demands of €40 million gross salary and another €40 million in bonuses. The Blues are among several clubs eager to secure his services.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack next summer. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic could be among several high-profile departures from Stamford Bridge. The Blues have turned to Dembele, and have already spoken to his agent about his possible move next summer.

Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid's Eder Militao

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Eder Militao, according to El Nacional. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season, and that has earned him admiration from the Blues. The London side are looking to bring in a new defender next year.

Chelsea have their eyes on Militao, and want him at Stamford Bridge. However, the player is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has no plans to leave the club right now.

