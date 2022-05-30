Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Romelu Lukaku wants clarity at Stamford Bridge; Blues contemplating move for PSG full-back, and more - 30 May 2022

After an underwhelming season for Chelsea, they'll be looking to strengthen their squad this summer. The Blues could only manage a third-place finish in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Romelu Lukaku wants clarity about his future at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, The London giants are contemplating a move for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from May 30, 2022.

Fabrizio Romano says Romelu Lukaku wants clarity at Stamford Bridge

Romelu Lukaku has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge so far

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Romelu Lukaku wants more clarity from Chelsea ahead of next season. The Belgian striker has endured a difficult time since returning last summer, scoring just 15 times from 44 appearances.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @caughtoffside Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P after feeling disappointed with the career advice & management of agent Federico Pastorello. Lukaku is being represented by a lawyer who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta. Romelu Lukaku has left agency P&P after feeling disappointed with the career advice & management of agent Federico Pastorello. Lukaku is being represented by a lawyer who is set to meet with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta.- @caughtoffside

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said Christopher Nkunku was among the players appreciated by The Blues.

"Romelu Lukaku has been evaluating his situation for weeks because his intention is to clarify as soon as possible what to do with Chelsea next season. Romelu would like maximum clarity after such a complicated year. Still, Chelsea’s priority now is a new defender with Jules Kounde with whom negotiations are underway. In addition the new ownership wants to clarify the situations of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount as soon as possible because they await updates on contracts," said Romano.

He added:

"The club’s priority is defence, while on the striker’s side there will be no movement for a few days. Christopher Nkunku is one of the many appreciated players within the club, but RB Leipzig want to keep him at all costs and have offered him a new contract. As I wrote previously, top clubs will need to come up with a crazy offer to change the situation."

Chelsea contemplating move for Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic. The Blues were eager to sign the Moroccan right-back last summer, but the player opted to join PSG instead. The move, however, has not unfolded as he would have liked with and Hakimi could be coaxed to leave this year.

The London giants remain interested in the Moroccan and are keeping a close eye on his situation. He could be a great backup to Reece James at Stamford Bridge. Hakimi could also allow the Englishman to move into a back three.

Thiago Silva gives verdict on 2021-22 season

Thiago Silva will be aiming for more success next season.

Thiago Silva believes Chelsea had a good 2021-22 season. The Blues lost two Cup finals on penalties and were knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals. They won the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and finished third in the league.

Speaking to the club website, Silva pointed out that winning the two Cup finals would have made it an excellent season.

"In general, it was a good season – not excellent. We were in the top three and over the course of the campaign we had a couple of cup successes and we lost a couple of cup finals. It’s not what we wanted, but it was okay. It’s the small details. When you look at it, if we had won those two penalty shoot-outs, it would have been an excellent season instead of a good season because you always remember those who win. Liverpool won the two penalty shoot-outs and it was an excellent season for them," said Silva.

He continued:

"If it had been the other way, it would not have been quite so good for them and it would have been a great season for us because we would have been celebrating winning four competitions instead of two. But it’s what people remember – and those small margins are what make the difference that win you competitions."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far