Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Serie A duo interested in Blues ace, club keeping tabs on La Liga star and more - 4 June 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel put pen to paper on a new deal on Friday. The German manager had previously signed an 18-month contract with the club while taking over in January.

Tuchel successfully guided ninth-placed Blues to a fourth-place finish at the end of the season. The German also won the UEFA Champions League and is now set to stay at the club until the summer of 2024.

Official and confirmed. Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract with Chelsea until June 2024. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Tuchel also took Chelsea to the FA Cup final, where the Blues, unfortunately, lost to Leicester City. Interestingly, the German has conceded just 16 goals in his 30 games since taking charge at the end of January.

On that note, let’s looks at the major Chelsea transfer news from 4 June 2021.

Serie A duo interested in signing Chelsea ace

Hakim Ziyech

Serie A duo Napoli and AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Moroccan has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Blues last summer.

Ziyech made just 23 appearances in the league in the 2020-21 season, 15 of which were starts. Since arriving in the Premier League, the player has struggled to replicate his form with Ajax and has received criticism from both fans and the media.

Tuchel is eager to chop his squad to generate funds for new arrivals and the Moroccan could be among the players allowed to leave. Napoli believe Ziyech could be the ideal replacement for Hirving Lozano or Lorenzo Insigne.

Milan, on the other hand, want him as an upgrade on Samu Castillejo, with Brahim Diaz set to return to Real Madrid.

Chelsea keeping tabs on La Liga star

Saul Niguez

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer after falling out of favor at the club.

Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in the player while Manchester United are reportedly willing to break the man for him. However, no official bids have been made for the player yet.

Saúl could leave Atlético Madrid this summer. FC Bayern are interested but no official bid yet, Chelsea are also informed on Saúl situation. Open race and no advanced negotiations yet. Atléti are already in talks for Rodrigo de Paul as potential replacement. 🇪🇸 #Atleti #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

The Blues are currently monitoring the situation with interest. Tuchel is likely to reinforce his midfield as Chelsea aim to fight on all fronts next season. The Blues are aware of the situation with Saul Niguez while Atletico Madrid are already in negotiations with Rodrigo de Paul to be the Spaniard’s replacement.

Bayern Munich reignite interest in Chelsea winger

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have reignited their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Bavarians want the Englishman as a backup for the blistering trio of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnarby and Kingsley Coman.

The player is eager to end his chapter with the Blues after growing frustrated with a lack of playing time. However, Chelsea are wary of letting him go, especially since they are light in the right wing-back area and do not want to invest in the position this summer.

