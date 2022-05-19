Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla defender agrees personal terms with Blues; Declan Rice tipped to leave West Ham United this summer, and more - 19 May 2022

Chelsea will welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for a win to ensure his team finishes third in the league.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde has agreed personal terms with the Blues. Elsewhere, Paul Merson has tipped Declan Rice to leave West Ham United this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 19 May 2022:

Jules Kounde agrees personal terms with Chelsea

Jules Kounde could move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Jules Kounde has agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a possible move this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Goal Spain.

The French defender is a long-term target for Tuchel, who is eager to get his man this year. The Blues have laid down the foundations for the transfer by agreeing terms with Kounde, who's expected to cost €70 million.

GOAL @goal Chelsea hope to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde as soon as Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and sanctions end Chelsea hope to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde as soon as Todd Boehly's takeover is complete and sanctions end 🔵 https://t.co/a7aPsIAYhR

However, the London giants are yet to begin negotiations with Sevilla. The La Liga giants proved to be a tough nut to crack last summer but are expected to soften their stance this year. The Premier League giants are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season, so the move could see the light of day.

Declan Rice tipped to leave West Ham United this summer

Declan Rice could leave West Ham United at the end of the season.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Declan Rice could leave West Ham United this summer. The 23-year-old is highly regarded in the Premier League and has been outstanding for the Hammers in the last few seasons.

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring the Englishman with interest. The Blues are eager to bolster their midfield and have their eyes on their former youth player. In his column for Sky Sports, Merson said that Rice could either move to Stamford Bridge or join Manchester United this summer.

"Gareth (Southgate) won't need to have that conversation with Declan Rice, who is going to be in the Premier League anyway. He's going to Chelsea or Manchester United, in my opinion. United need that kind of player - but he can't force a move," wrote Merson.

He continued:

"If you force a move - or the agent forces the move - you're the one who has to go back and play if it doesn't work out. He has to be careful, as he's a West Ham legend. And he will leave as one if he does it the right way."

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice ⚒️ Mr West Ham. It’s been an honour & privilege to get to know you as a man and as a player. Thank you for some of the best memories and moments together. I am grateful that you’ve played a massive part in my life. Enjoy retirement mate⚒️ Mr West Ham. It’s been an honour & privilege to get to know you as a man and as a player. Thank you for some of the best memories and moments together. I am grateful that you’ve played a massive part in my life. Enjoy retirement mate❤️⚒️ https://t.co/qQ8waWb9VJ

Merson added that Rice would want to leave West Ham United on amicable terms:

"If it starts getting messy on the way to him leaving, then everything he has done for the club will go up the wall. I don't think he's someone who will want that to happen," wrote Merson.

He added:

"There is a lot of patience to be had there, and he'll have to hope everyone else sorts it out, and he won't get involved. If it comes to a push, and you start saying that you want to leave, you don't want to be doing that as a West Ham legend. You don't want to start getting booed as a West Ham legend. I think that will be sorted out behind the scenes."

Blues planning to restart Ousmane Dembele talks

Ousmane Dembele (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge,

Chelsea are planning to restart contract talks with Ousmane Dembele, according to 90 Min.

The incoming owners want to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge. They are planning to move for the player if he is available once Chelsea's takeover is complete. The Blues were among the favourites to sign the Barcelona star on a Bosman move this summer before sanctions were imposed by the UK government.

The London giants were eager to sign the 25-year-old in January, but a move failed to materialise. They have retained their interest in the player but are unable to suit an offer due to their ownership woes. PSG are also in the race and have already presented their offer to the player, who could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

