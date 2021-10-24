Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Sevilla unlikely to slash asking price for Blues target; Thomas Tuchel delighted with Mason Mount, and more - 24th October 2021

Chelsea blew away Norwich City in a top-vs-bottom tie in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues were flawless on the pitch, scoring seven goals and also keeping a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Sevilla president Jose Castro has revealed that the La Liga side are unlikely to reduce their asking price for a French defender who is wanted by Chelsea. Elsewhere, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight at hat-trick hero Mason Mount for his performance against Aston Villa.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 24th October 2021.

Sevilla unlikely to slash asking price for Jules Kounde

Sevilla are unlikely to accept less for Jules Kounde.

Sevilla president Jose Castro has hinted that the La Liga giants are unlikely to slash their asking price for Jules Kounde.

The French defender was a target for Chelsea this summer. Tuchel believes Kounde could become the mainstay of the Blues' defence for years. The Premier League giants were locked in lengthy negotiations with Sevilla for the player. However, Chelsea were eventually forced to abandon their pursuit of Kounde after the La Liga side refused to accept their £45 million bid for the Frenchman at the eleventh hour.

The Blues, who are likely to return for Kounde next year, received a boost in their pursuit of the player earlier this week. Jose Maria del Nido, a former Sevilla president, claimed the La Liga side are experiencing financial difficulties. However, speaking to AS, as relayed by 90 Min, Castro refuted those claims, hinting Chelsea might have to pay a premium price for Kounde.

“Last season, we had a surplus, after a season without season tickets or ticket sales. Yes, the losses would have been solved by selling Kounde, but we showed that we are financially powerful by not accepting €50 million. To say that the club is ruined is not caring for the club," said Castro.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Sevilla president Jose Castro: "To say we are broke is ridiculous. Last season we had a surplus, after a season without season tickets & ticket sales. The deficit would've been resolved by selling Kounde and we showed that we are economically powerful and we will not accept €50" Sevilla president Jose Castro: "To say we are broke is ridiculous. Last season we had a surplus, after a season without season tickets & ticket sales. The deficit would've been resolved by selling Kounde and we showed that we are economically powerful and we will not accept €50"

Thomas Tuchel delighted with Mason Mount

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight with Mason Mount.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed his delight with Mason Mount, who registered his first hat-trick for Chelsea on Saturday. Mount opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half, and then found the back of the net twice late in the game.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mason Mount has scored more goals for Chelsea than any other player under Thomas Tuchel 👏 Mason Mount has scored more goals for Chelsea than any other player under Thomas Tuchel 👏 https://t.co/12VWlzknRU

Speaking after the match, Tuchel said that Mount needed the goals to be 'happy'.

“No matter how satisfied the coach is, the offensive guys need goals to be fully happy. He waited too long, so it was good that he got some goals today,” said Tuchel. I agree today that Mason looked fresh, and it was good to put him on the pitch,” he added.

Chelsea identify Edouard Mendy successor

Chelsea have identified Charlton Athletic prodigy James Beadle as the ideal long-term successor to Edouard Mendy, The Sun reports.

Also Read

The 17-year-old has earned rave reviews for the League One side, and the Blues have been hot on his trail for quite some time. The Premier League giants believe Beadle could be molded into a future no.1 at Stamford Bridge.

Beadle is not tied to a professional contract yet with Charton, who hope to generate around £400,000 from his sale.

Edited by Bhargav