Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Thiago Silva set to leave; Blues yet to make Conor Gallagher decision, and more - February 12, 2024

Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park on Monday (February 12) to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's men are 11th after 23 games, 16 points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (47), but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, the Blues are yet to make a decision regarding midfielder Conor Gallagher’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 12, 2024.

Thiago Silva set to leave

Thiago Silva could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Thiago Silva is set to leave Chelsea this summer, according to HITC. The Brazilian defender’s contract runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to be offered a new deal. Silva has been a key figure under Pochettino this campaign, registering 28 appearances across competitions, starting 25.

However, there has been reports of tension brewing behind the scenes, especially after the manager's decision to axe Silva from the starting XI against Aston Villa. While Pochettino has said that the matter is resolved, it's believed that the 39-year-old has reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has been long lined with a return to former club Fluminense, and that could materialise this summer.

Chelsea yet to make Conor Gallagher decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher’s future remains undecided.

Chelsea are yet to come to a decision regarding the future of Conor Gallagher, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder enters the final year of his contract with the Blues this summer but hasn’t signed a new deal yet. Gallagher was heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge in January, with Tottenham Hotspur eager to secure his services.

However, the 24-year-old is also a key figure under Pochettino and has been in superb form this season. Gallagher has appeared 31 times across competitions this campaign, registering one goal and six assists. He has started all but three of those games, signifying his importance to the manager’s plans.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano saaid that the London giants were never approached for the English midfielder in the winter transfer window.

“Conor Gallagher is another name at Chelsea continuing to attract headlines, but it’s another one that’s not resolved yet.

"Despite reports from some sources that Chelsea have now decided to sell the midfielder, there’s nothing confirmed yet. We will see in the next months,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“At the moment, Gallagher’s contract situation remains the same; of course if he arrives to June/July out of contract in 2025, it will be again be an extend-or-sell situation for Gallagher.

"But nothing is concrete at this stage – in January, we had 100 rumours per day but nothing happened, not even negotiations.”

Gallagher has previously expressed his desire to continue his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Blues backed to target Xabi Alonso by journalist

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation at the BayArena this season.

Chelsea could go head-to-head with Liverpool for the services of Xabi Alonso, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish manager has overseen an outstanding season with Bayer Leverkusen, turning heads at multiple clubs across Europe. Alonso’s team are unbeaten across competitions this campaign and are five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after 21 games.

Leverkusen demolished Bayern Munich 3-0 at the BayArena on Saturday, further justifying the hype around Alonso. The manager has his team playing attractive, attacking football and is wanted as a successor for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues could move for Alonso if they lose patience with Pochettino by the end of the season.

"There's no doubt about it, if you're looking for a manager who understands the Premier League, also has the potential to help a team reach its potential, and as we've seen Chelsea do have a fondness for trying to find people who aren't yet at their peak, they want to take people to their peak,” said Jones.

He continued:

“So if they were to continue to do that, then Xabi Alonso would make sense.

"Obviously, it's a very different appointment from going to someone like Jose Mourinho, but I don't think Chelsea would be worried at all about going head-to-head with Liverpool for him.”

Pochettino has struggled to get his team firing on all cylinders this campaign, and his position at Stamford Bridge remains under threat.